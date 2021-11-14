Adele shares her ‘lowest point’ and ‘hates herself’ in interview with Oprah





A clip from a brutally honest new song by Adele in which she says she is her “own worst enemy” at a time when she “hated” being herself has been revealed in a clip from the upcoming interview with Adele with Oprah. Oprah shared the lyrics to a new song by Adele called “Hold On” from the upcoming album “30” – and they were dark. In a preview of an upcoming Adele special concert, Oprah re-reads Adele’s vulnerable lyrics: “I’m such a mess / The more I try, the more I regress / I’m my worst enemy.” She continues: “Right now I really hate being me / Every day I feel like the road I’m on might open up and swallow me whole / How can I feel so small when am I having trouble feeling at all? “





The program ‘Adele: One Night Only’ airs tonight in the United States with a concert and an interview with Oprah. A UK program, “An Audience With Adele”, will air on ITV on November 21. When Oprah asked the 33-year-old singer what she was clinging to at her “lowest point.” Adele said going through the process of divorce and motherhood on her own felt like “stepping in stone.” She said, “My friends always said ‘wait’ whenever I felt like I am, you know, the words of the verse. “But it was just exhausting trying to keep going – it’s a process.





“The process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every day was not really a plan I had when I became a mom.” “The process of coming for yourself each day, coming for yourself each day, and continuing to run a house, a business. “So many people know what I’m talking about and I feel that way too. I juggle these things too. And I wanted to stop doing that. “And also trying to move forward with intention – not just trying to get out of it for no reason. My feet hurt walking through all this concrete.” More revelations are sure to come in the full interview. The cat appears to be in a similar location to Oprah’s explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in March. The Rolling Stone singer’s recent cover also featured a revealing interview. Adele’s next album, ’30’, will be released on Friday. This will be the singer’s first album in six years. Don’t miss the latest news from across Scotland and beyond – Sign up for our daily newsletter here.

