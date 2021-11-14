Check out these 5 stereotypical characters Bollywood needs to get rid of ASAP





Bollywood made us laugh a lot with its quirky characters. But they also solidified quite a few unreal and sometimes even a little toxic stereotypes. The industry has stereotyped quite a few characters, whether male or female. These characters make a movie quite problematic to watch. Here are 5 stereotypical characters Bollywood needs to get rid of ASAP. 1) successful progressive woman

One of the most problematic roles is that of the modern and progressive successful woman. These roles often have the negative implication of sleeping with a lot of men instead of just being good at their jobs. These women are also portrayed as drinking, smoking, and having a casual view of everything but their work. 2) The violent cop:

While action movies make your blood beat faster, nothing is scarier than the stereotype of a cop beating up people. The cops in the movies never treat a criminal like a human and yet they become a savior of the locals. And even though his rowdy behaviors keep him in bad books with his older sibling, he still gets the important files. 3) The hot teacher:

There is always this hot teaching in Bollywood films whose heat hinders the concentration of students. The character is only a springboard for the protagonist in the plot of the film. Main Hoon Na’s role of Sushmita Sens is a prime example of this role that must be ditched! 4) The Hatred of the Heartbroken Man:

Bollywood has a knack for portraying heartbroken feminist women as downright mean. They present them in a light where they mistreat men and end up using men as toys. This is not what empowerment means and it is certainly not a form of feminism! 5) Stereotyping people from different communities:

Bollywood had stereotyped so many different communities, people from different regions or people who are not heterosexual and gender CEI. The stereotype of Panjabi shooting for no reason, the Gujaratis with their accents, the homosexuals acting too effeminate among others are quite toxic stereotypes that must be preserved! Stick around for more exciting updates on your favorite actors here on IWMBuzz.com! Also read: The charm and the smile are intact! Discover Madhuri Dixit with the “Before and After” photos of Sanjay Dutt Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and not those of IWMBuzz.

