NPR and Resident Nerd book editor Petra Mayer dies at 46





Petra Mayer, a self-proclaimed NPR book editor and resident nerd who has delighted readers with her thoughts on sci-fi, comics and cats, died Saturday at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md. She was 46 years old. His death was confirmed by his mother, Elke Mayer, who said on Sunday that the cause was pulmonary embolism. Ms Mayer joined NPR’s books team in 2012 and worked in the culture office, according to the Public Radio Network, which reported his death Saturday. The announcement sparked a wave of tributes to Mrs Mayer, who reported on Comic-Con and helped Book Concierge, NPRs literary recommendation tool.

Petra was NPR through and through, Nancy Barnes, NPR’s senior vice president for news, said Saturday in an email to staff that was reported by the public radio network. In a statement released on Sunday, NPR said Ms Mayer left an indelible mark. It is a heartbreaking loss for all of us at NPR, our member stations and the millions of listeners in the public radio family, the statement said. Petras’ passion for his job, his love for his colleagues and his joy in sharing books with listeners on public radio have had a lasting impact. Prior to her tenure as a book editor, Ms. Mayer was a weekend producer and associate director for All things Considered, the flagship news program of radio networks, according to NPR. She also worked as a production assistant for Morning edition and Saturday weekend edition. In an interview on Sunday, Elke Mayer said her daughter was drawn to a career in radio while studying at Amherst College, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history in 1996, according to her LinkedIn profile. She could have progressed to management very easily, but she enjoyed doing the actual job, Ms. Mayer said. She loved to interview the writers.

Ms Mayer said her daughter loved assignments such as the cover of Comic-Con, where she crossed paths with celebrities and characters. NPR writer and producer Beth Novey told the public radio network that Petra Mayer is always up for anything, whether it’s a last-minute edit, dressing up as an AP-style guide for Halloween, or to make a hedgehog with cheese. for a trainee farewell party. Mrs Novey said on twitter that Ms. Mayer was supposed to join her for brunch on Saturday. She had (of course) promised to bring something stupidly elaborate that she had seen on Great British Bake Off, Ms Novey wrote. After graduating from Amherst, Ms. Mayer earned a master’s degree in audiovisual journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, according to her LinkedIn profile. Ms. Mayer grew up in Washington, DC Along with her mother, she is survived by her father, Jeffrey L. Mayer, and her partner, Josh Drobina. Elke Mayer said her daughter used her position to highlight more diverse perpetrators. She also fought for paid internships, her mother said. Some of the stories she’s covered could be heavy, though. Petra was the go-to person if anyone in the arts died, her mother said. She would write the obituary and it would be broadcast in an hour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/14/us/npr-petra-mayer-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos