Taylor Swift & Pete Davidson Tease ‘SNL’ Newbies, Recap Of Best Moments Of The Night

The episode was hosted by actor Jonathan Majors, and instead of the usual two guest performances of “SNL,” Swift delivered the full 10-minute version of his song “All Too Well” from his re-recorded album. If Taylor asks for a ten minute “SNL” track, Taylor gets a ten minute “SNL” track.

She also participated in a few laughs, teaming up with Pete Davidson in a nightmare that turned into a humiliating dream for three young writers of the “SNL” series: Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.

“Ben is like a sad Ron Weasley / Looks like Big Bird / has lost all his feathers,” Swift sings to the trio. “Martin has the charm and sex appeal of a scarecrow.”

Following a series of jokes at their expense from Davidson, Swift sings that none of the “three sad virgins” have the “guts to take their shirts off in front of a girl,” to which the writers shrug their shoulders. and say: “True”.

Beyond a very clever “Sesame Street” ride on the open cold, other highlights of the night include a Majors monologue it left us excited about its Marvel future and really wanting cheddar cookies. A selection of some of the episode’s most standout skits follows below. Man park A commercial parody for an outdoor “Man Park”, where socially awkward guys can make friends and feel understood by speaking only in monosyllabic sentences. Advertising prices In this skit, Majors plays Jake the State Farm, and Heidi Gardner plays and Flo from Progressive ads, hosting a fake awards show. They scoff at ads with dissonant themes, berating advertisers: “What do you use to sell… what? They even include a tribute to “Quibi, Tubi, Vubu, Boppy, Duku, Titi”. Children’s stories Kenan Thompson and Majors host a paranormal show for children in this skit. They don’t like scary kids that appear on their show with scary stories to tell and it’s very funny. broadway review Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney attend a Broadway musical revue in this skit, with majors joining Boen Yang and Cecily Strong to deliver salty jokes and chants. Pet shop announcement You might have to be a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony fan to really enjoy this one, but who isn’t? In this commercial skit, Majors, Thompson, Ego Nwodim, and Chris Redd talk about all the bones available in their new pet store.

