Veteran actor Sohail Asghar has passed away







ISLAMABAD: Famous actor Sohail Asghar died in Lahore on Saturday after a long illness. He was ill for a year and a half and was hospitalized for a week. Members of cultural departments, including the National Arts Council of Pakistan and the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa, expressed deep sorrow and sorrow at the loss of one of the oldest actors in the world. today’s showbiz industry. Sohail Asghar was born in Lahore and completed his education in his hometown, then joined Radio Pakistan. He was a radio jockey from 1978 to 1988 and began participating in local theater performances. During this time, he developed an interest in acting. He quit his job at the radio station and worked in his cousin’s carpet business. After a year, he left the company and joined Radio in Lahore again. During his RJ course, he was noticed by Nusrat Thakur, director at PTV Lahore. He was signed to play Raat. Although he is not the main role, his acting skills have been noticed by the industry. He then did a Khwaish play for which he was highly regarded. His other notable dramas include Laag, Piyas, Chand Grehn, Kajal Ghar, etc. He made his film debut starring in Murad in 2003, also known as Maternity of the Eunuchs. He played the role of Saima who adopts a child Murad. The story revolved around her rejection by society and the way she is raising her son. Her role in the film won her the Outstanding Performance Award at the 1st Indus Drama Awards. After his debut, he starred in Mahnoor in 2004, a film about a dancer in the prostitute market. His last film was Victim of an Honor Killing, which was a British film about honor killings, as the name suggests. People in the showbiz industry as well as all sections of society have expressed their condolences on the death of the veteran actor. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has expressed his deep sorrow and sadness over the passing of Sohail Asghar. He said in his post that Sohail Asghar is a versatile artist. A beautiful chapter in acting ended with the death of Sohail Asghar, he added. In addition, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain offered his condolences on the death of Sohail Asghar. He said Sohail displayed memorable acting skills as an actor in theater and television. Asghar’s disappearance is a great loss for the showbiz industry, said Fawad and prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased to heaven and give courage to the bereaved family to endure the loss with serenity . PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his sadness over the death of famous actor Sohail Asghar. He said Sohail Asghar was a prolific actor who showed his talents in radio, television and film. He said people have not forgotten the role of Raliya until today, her memorable performance in movies and dramas is unforgettable. He said the death of Sohail Asghars was a great loss for the arts in Pakistan. He prayed for the afterlife of deceased artists and patience for his bereaved family.

