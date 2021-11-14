“No Time to Die” is the best Hwd photo of the pandemic abroad; ‘Eternals’ at $ 281 million WW – Deadline





Refresh to last…: After seven weekends of offshore release, MGM / Eon / Universal’s No time to die continues to connect with the public and has crossed $ 700 million worldwide. Importantly, that includes over $ 558 million at the international box office, making Bond 25 the biggest Hollywood film abroad in 2021 and throughout the pandemic. The movie directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga NTTD got off to a good start in Australia this session and has now passed Fall from the skylifespan in 18 markets and Spectrumthe lifespan of 22 (see more below). Meanwhile, in its second session, Disney / Marvel’s Eternals continued to dominate the international box office, adding $ 48M in 49 foreign markets for a $ 162.6 million Cume offshore and $ 281.4M worldwide. The drop abroad was -49% since opening last weekend, which is slightly better than expected, especially in light of low social scores. In IMAX, Eternals grossed $ 22.5 million worldwide. “Eternals”

Disney

Superhero Gods Film directed by Chloe Zhao took first place in key markets of France, Italy, Spain, UK, Korea, Japan, Brazil and Mexico. There were new openings this frame in Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, both at No. 1 and with the former registering the highest launch day of the pandemic. Russia also debuted Eternals (last Monday) and has racked up around $ 5.4 million through Sunday. The top 5 markets to date are Korea ($ 22 million), UK ($ 14.3 million), France ($ 11.5 million), Mexico ($ 10.2 million) ) and Brazil ($ 7.8 million). Disney / Everett Collection

Dis had another major title out this weekend as Jungle cruise finally moored China. A dismal three-day $ 3.24 million is the result of Dwayne Johnson’s film being released to the market roughly three and a half months after its initial global launch – and it’s been on Disney Plus Premium for much of that. time. The Maoyan score is solid at 8.9, but piracy has clearly had an impact here amid the bewildering way China has recently assigned release dates to Hollywood films. Topping the PRC box office this session was the local title Be somebody with 139.6 million RMB ($ 22 million), while the blockbuster The Battle of Changjin Lake is now at 5.64 billion RMB ($ 884 million). ed

As stated above, MGM / Eon / Universal No time to die broke $ 700 million worldwide and $ 558 million at the international box office. The latter makes Bond 25 the biggest overseas MPA title this year and throughout the pandemic. Unique to Universal F9 is studio photo # 2 from 2021 off. The current weekend added $ 24 million in 72 markets combined Universal and MGM for a decrease of 42%. The cue off is $ 558.2M for $ 708.6 million global. James Bond eventually made it to Australia this weekend – the last big market for the film – with an opening of $ 8.2 million to record the best debut since December 2019 and align with Spectrum. In other highlights, the UK gross is now $ 126 million, which NTTD The biggest Universal movie to ever hit the market, dethroned Oh mom! After three weekends at China, the cumulative is $ 57.9 million, the fourth biggest MPA title of the year. Germany in this session crossed $ 70 million ($ 70.5 million) and is now ahead of the two Fall from the sky and Spectrum at the same point. The IMAX cumulative total is now $ 43.5 million worldwide, which is the second best format for the format since December 2019. Sony / Marvel

Sony Venom: let there be carnage sunk his teeth into $ 7.7 million of 55 markets to bring the offshore cue to $ 238.8M and world total at $ 441.5 million. In a new room, Malaysia launched No.1 with $ 950,000 (previews included), 117% above the opening of Shang-Chi and already above the service life of Black Widow and F9. France led the game with $ 920,000 in his fourth frame, down 44% for a cumulative market of $ 13.6 million. Germany took $ 870,000 in its fourth session, up from 41% for local income of $ 10.9 million. The symbiote travels to Australia on November 25 and Japan on December 3. Warner bros

Warner Bros / Legendary Dune undermined another $ 6.8 million of 76 markets, good for a drop of 41% (-35% excluding China). The overseas total is $ 258 million for $ 351.2M global. In particular this session, Korea increased 3% and has now grossed $ 11 million. China is the top market with $ 38 million, followed by France ($ 30.7 million), UK ($ 26 million), Germany ($ 21.4 million) and Russia ($ 21.1 million). Australia / New Zealand remains to come on December 2 and Vietnam on December 3. FOLLOWING…

