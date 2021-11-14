Improved IMAX version of Endgame reveals key funeral details





The enhanced IMAX version of Avengers: Endgame revealed a key detail at Tony Stark’s funeral. In honor of Disney Plus Day, the streaming service has released official IMAX Enhanced versions of select Marvel Studios films. Recent entries in 2021, including Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings have had their full aspect ratio restored for streaming, while Avengers: Endgame was also granted the same luxury. Upgraded versions of the IMAX films give fans a full, literal picture of what was originally shot during production, as the widescreen versions of these films cut out elements of the frame. This was certainly the case in Avengers: Endgame at Tony Stark’s funeral. In the scene in which we hear the fallen Avenger’s recorded testimony for his daughter Morgan, we see that key figures in her life, including Pepper Potts, James “Rhodey” Rhodes, and Happy Hogan, are all present to console young Morgan Stark. . However, two other people were also in the room, whose heads were previously obscured in the large screen version. Turns out Tony’s other Avengers Steve Rogers and Thor were also in the room, paying tribute to their late friend as he passed on his last recorded message before Time Heist. The two were also brought to light towards the end of the film’s epic climax when the camera focuses on their heartbroken faces as they watch Tony take his last breaths after successfully defeating Thanos. Here is the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame: The dire course of events unleashed by Thanos who wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks forces the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame. . Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin . Avengers: Endgame is available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and streaming on Disney Plus via the IMAX Enhanced presentation. Stay tuned for all the latest news on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and be sure to subscribe to the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: Reddit

