Maury County residents on the importance of Veterans Day





Maury County celebrated Veterans Day this year with several ceremonies downtown. The community honored the regions of more than 5,000 men and women who have served in the nations’ armed forces, including a ceremony in memory of the late Maury County Director of Veteran Services, unveiling a new marker honoring the families of the deceased and an evening veterans dinner. Following:Maury County honors Gold Star families on Veterans Day with memorial in remembrance Following:‘He embodied humility’: Maury County commemorates late chief of veterans services Following:The Living History Exhibition of Veterans Features the Struggle of Local Heroes to Defend the Country’s Freedom While covering these events, reporters from the Daily Herald sat down with those in attendance to ask them the following: Why is Veterans Day important to you and how do you show your appreciation? It’s about camaraderie. I go to events. I celebrate it with the other veterans. We all have something in common. It is up to all who serve, including those who have lost their lives, to keep this county free. Daniel DeLoreto, Maury County resident and veteran Following:“I had to do what I could”: George Horne, native of Columbia, recalls the last days of WWII I think it’s an important day. I think we don’t recognize our veterans as we should, especially our Vietnam veterans. Jennifer Grisham, Maury County artist who sculpted the bust of former Maury County Veteran Services Director James Patterson The importance for me is to be able to show that there are still people here who are patriots and who celebrate diversity. We are proud to be represented and to be Americans. Being a veteran has changed my life. I made changes in the community. It is recognition; a gift of something back to veterans. It shouldn’t be a celebration, it should be an honor. William McClain, veteran and commander of post 170 of the American Legion at Columbia “On Veterans Day, you get a better understanding of what we really went through. People often have misconceptions about everything that happened because my experience can be completely different from someone else’s. . Everyone has their reasons why they came in, the things they liked or hated while they served. For me the most important thing was to learn teamwork. If you can work as a team, you can get over most things. I still miss that to this day, and even though I’m not a soldier now, I still try to help as many veterans as I can in the role I have now. “ Mark Lewis, U.S. Army Veteran and Maury County Veteran Services Officer “When these soldiers fight there, they live the daily grind, see the evil every day and must continue their mission even if their friends have been killed. And we’re back here, and we can go to the beach, suck latte at Starbucks, and we do all of that and a lot of us don’t know the cost of that kind of freedom. They pay the cost, so we don’t have to see the things they saw It’s ironic in the sense that we value so much in the United States, and we don’t even know what we have. Bob Crigger, US Army veteran who now serves on Columbia Parks & Recreation

