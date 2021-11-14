The Crypto Daily Movers and Shakers November 14, 2021

Bitcoin, BTC to USD, rose 0.41% on Saturday. Partially reversing a 1.00% loss from Friday, Bitcoin ended the day at $ 64,398.0.

A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an intraday low of $ 63,405.0 in the late morning before taking a step.

Away from the first major support level at $ 62,452, Bitcoin hit an intraday high of $ 64,989.0 late in the afternoon.

Below the first major resistance level at $ 65,618, Bitcoin fell back to levels below $ 64,000 before finding late support.

A late return to the $ 64,300 levels brought the rise on that day.

The short-term uptrend remained intact, supported by ATH Wednesdays at $ 68,958.

The rest of the pack

In the rest of the majors, Saturday was a mixed day.

Chain link and Ethereum reversed the trend, falling 0.46% and 0.50% respectively.

It was a bullish day for the rest of the majors, however.

Crypto.com coin jumped 19.89% to lead the way.

Binance Coin (+ 3.60%), Litecoin (+ 2.59%) and Polkadot (+ 2.15%) found relatively strong support.

Bitcoin Cash SV (+ 0.94%), Cardanos ADA (+ 0.24%), and XRP ripples (+ 0.19%), however, followed the first.

During the current week, the total crypto market peaked at $ 3,007 billion on Wednesday before falling to a low of $ 2,657 billion on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the total market cap was $ 2.834 billion.

Bitcoin dominance peaked at 44.62% on Wednesday before falling to a low of 42.78% on Friday. At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin dominance stands at 43.32%.

This morning

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 1.07% to $ 65,084.9. A bullish start to the day saw Bitcoin drop from an early morning low of $ 64,395.0 to a high of $ 65,311.0.

Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $ 65,123 before slowing down.

Elsewhere, it was a mixed start to the day.

Crypto.com Coin and Polkadot held up to the initial trend, falling 5.09% and 0.66% respectively.

It was a bullish morning for the rest of the majors, however.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was up 0.81% to lead the way.

The story continues

For Bitcoin Day Ahead

Bitcoin is expected to avoid the $ 64,264 pivot to bring into play the first major resistance level at $ 65,123.

Broad market support would be needed for Bitcoin to maintain levels of $ 65,000.

Barring a large scale crypto rally, the first major resistance level and the morning high at $ 65,311.0 would likely cap the upside.

In the event of a prolonged rally, Bitcoin could test resistance at $ 67,000 before slowing down. The second major resistance level is located at $ 65,848.

A fall through the pivot of $ 64,264 would bring into play the first major support level at $ 63,539.

Unless another extended sell-off on that day, Bitcoin is expected to avoid the second major support level at $ 62,680.

This item was originally posted on FX Empire

