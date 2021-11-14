Jennifer, Jessica, Kerry, Kate & More: See What All The Stars Wore At Baby2Baby’s Glamorous 10th Anniversary Gala | Gallery





12:23 p.m. PST, November 14, 2021 Danny Fujikawa and fiancee Kate Hudson arrive at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Kerry Washington and Ciara pose inside the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell pose inside the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Nicole Richie and Mindy Kaling pose inside the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Colton Underwood and boyfriend, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, pose inside the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott arrive at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Steve Kazee and his fiancee Jenna Dewan arrive at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. The winner of the evening, Vanessa Bryant, and her daughter Natalia Bryant arrive at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine arrive at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Snap Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Evan Spiegel and his wife Miranda Kerr arrive at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Mason Morfit and his fiancee Jordana Brewster arrive at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Jennifer Garner is pictured during a candid moment inside the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Jennifer Garner arrives at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Leslie Mann and her husband Judd Apatow arrive at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Jeannie Mai shows off her baby bump as she arrives at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Riley Keough arrives at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Jordan McGraw and his pregnant wife Morgan Stewart arrive at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Netflix director Molly Simms and husband Scott Stuber arrive at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Lauren Conrad arrives at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Soleil Moon Frye attends the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Hilary Duff arrives at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Kerry Washington, in a Prada dress, arrives at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Mandy Moore arrives at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Julie Bowen arrives at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Mindy Kaling arrives at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Nicole Richie arrives at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Ciara arrives at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Shay Mitchell arrives at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Chris Hardwick and his pregnant wife Lydia Hearst arrive at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Lisa Ling and her husband Dr Paul Song arrive at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Alexandra Daddario arrives at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Jennifer Meyer arrives at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Max Greenfield and his wife Tess Sanchez arrive at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Erin Foster and Sara Foster arrive at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021. Model Hilary Rhoda arrives at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 13, 2021.

