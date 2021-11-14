Hollywood RoccStar Welcomes Baby Boy





RoccStar attends Billboard Power 2020 List for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Randy Shropshire / Getty It’s a boy! Angel Brinks and RoccStar welcomed a son in the world on Saturday, according to the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood the star’s Instagram story. RoccStar, 32 years old, shared a photo of his masked girlfriend cradling their newborn baby in her hospital bed shortly after giving birth. “Thank you @angelbrinks for bringing the world the greatest gift ever!” said the music producer. “A young king and a prince! My second son has arrived. RELATED: The deadliest capture Star Mandy Hansen Welcomes Baby Girl Sailor Marie: “Most Incredible Feeling” RoccStar documented the couple’s big day on their Instagram Story, beginning by enthusiastically announcing that “it’s about time.” Roccstar Roccstar / Instagram “On the way to the hospital!” he wrote. “Yaaayyy !!! @angelbrinks.” Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLEthe free daily newsletter of to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. In the next slide, RoccStar shared a Boomerang of a doctor rubbing his hands in what appears to be Brinks’ hospital room. “Blessing on the way,” he wrote above the picture. Roccstar Roccstar / Instagram The basketball brides THE The star shared the same photo of Boomerang on her own Instagram Story after giving birth and thanked her boyfriend for being “My Rock.” RELATED: MAFSJessica Studer and Austin Hurd Welcome Their First Baby! Brinks has two other children, according to HollywoodMask.com: Her son Azari, whom she shared with her late ex-husband, and her daughter Amani, whom she shares with former NBA player Tyreke Evans. RoccStar shares first child Syhre Leon with singer Kris Stephens.

