Tip Barsa Paani Tip: An example of Bollywood’s obsessive male gaze

Tip Tip Barsa Paani has been in the news mainly because it’s a remake of a rather iconic song released about 30 years ago. It’s the era of remakes (horrible to boot), while the song seems to make some ears bleed, others were delighted to see the number’s new take on.

However, what was (sort of) unexpected was when Akshay Kumar reprized his role as the man who gets seduced while the woman dances in the rain. He’s only in a much better shirt right now, with a bit of gray in his hair (or is there?). The actress who dances to the song is different though; it’s Katrina Kaif. 30 years ago, it was Raveena Tandon. What is it, if not a glaring example of how Bollywood continues to be ageist towards actresses as older men continue to have sex with younger women and no one blinks. eyes ? Couldn’t the manufacturers have presented a “well-aged” Kumar and Tandon again? You said it here, don’t say it out loud on the internet (especially the part where you mention the aging of Akshay Kumar because everyone from actor to industry seems to be in denial. ).

Raveena Tandon was a ’90s actress (unlike Akshay Kumar who is well the 2021 actor too), who probably has a lifespan of 10 to 20 years, at the most. And now there are other (young) actresses who need to take on as many projects as possible before losing them to young actresses due to their age. But you see the actor doesn’t have to worry about anything as such. It’s as if he hasn’t aged, but been sculpted by makeup to look like even younger so that the public does not realize that aging is a natural process for both men and women.

The age gap between actors has been largely normalized in Bollywood for as long as the industry has been alive and well. So much so that legendary actor Dimple Kapadia was barely 16 when she married Rajesh Khanna, who was 15 years his senior. Male actors keep getting away with anything, even if they’re 30, 40, or 70. They can get meaty roles, they can leap into the air and knock down the antagonist with the vigor of a 20 year old even they are 70 years old. They are paired with young and up-and-coming actresses, and no, not in father-daughter or uncle-niece roles, but romantically. Sure, there may be an age gap between a couple, but how long can you use the same actor, but consistently discriminate against women due to the obvious age factor. When an actress enters the industry, it’s like a clock starts ticking. After their time is up, which means their bodies start showing physical signs of aging, they are slowly chased away, while their male counterparts now dance around the trees with other younger actresses.

The song asks Raveen Tandon to do most of the work while Akshay Kumar stands aimlessly around her, just staring at her. And yet, with another popular rendition of the song again featuring Akshay Kumar, it seems common knowledge that the song is more of Akshay’s than that of one of the two actresses. The screen makes aging look good, but only on male actors. How we compete for a salt and pepper stubble look on our favorite actors, but we can’t bear to see gray in an actress’ locks. She’s meant to be desirable, hot, sultry and sexy and according to Bollywood and societal notions age decreases that. This is what works in favor of the male gaze. You take Akshay Kumar and replace him with a man in his eighties, and people go always want the actress to be as young as a newly bloomed flower. Woman is an object, a symbol of desire and sex, and she must look good. She can’t have gray or wrinkles, nor can she sit in one place while the man is doing the same thing she was doing a few minutes ago.

The masculine gaze does not favor the aging female body. Especially in songs like Tip Tip Barsa Paani, where the camera zigzags from her cleavage to her stomach to her bare shoulders, all of which are engaged in some sort of throbbing or thrusting motion. She’s wrapped around something or the other, be it a pole or the man in the song. Now, would it be sultry or sexy enough if the woman in question is not in her twenties or thirties? This is the rhetorical question that Bollywood asks its audience, while waiting for a categorical no! in return.

Another interesting phenomenon is that older actresses are usually offered mother roles, but male actors their age can still get lead male roles. The worst part is that they usually play the mothers of their male counterparts, for example Sonali Kulkarni played the mother of Salman Khan in Bharat, but in real life, she is 9 years younger than him. Another example is the movie While, in which Shefali Shah played the mother of Akshay Kumars, when she is 5 years younger than him in real life. There are innumerable films in which there is a huge age gap between the male protagonist and the female protagonist, while the actors trying out the role of the mother of the male protagonists are barely a few years older than them or generally younger than them. them.

This normalization of the massive age gap stems from a misogynistic outlook and unrealistic beauty standards set for women, which dictate that an actress alone the value is his youth and when that wears off his career will automatically go down a slope. A woman is seen as something added to the film for the sake of glamor, even though she’s a prominent woman and has a meaty role to play. The underlying goal is to look good and serve as a feast for the eyes.

However, there is a slow but noticeable change in the casting of films, typically independent films, which has yet to reach the mainstream film industry. With spaces open for conversation about misogyny, feminism, the wage gap, and sexism in the film industry, we might just take the step of faith and have a little more hope for the times to come.



About the authors) A 23-year-old aspiring recluse who always seeks to superimpose cinema, art, philosophy, writing and literature. Swallowing books and coffee is second nature, the first is cynicism.