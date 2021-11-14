Deltona’s interim city manager John Peters will ask for a pay rise on Monday

by Deltone interim city manager is looking for a raise.

John Peters III plans to ask the City Board on Monday for adjustments that would bring his annual salary to $ 169,680 and his car allowance to $ 6,269, according to the meeting’s agenda. Peters is also asking for a telephone allowance of $ 1,100.

Currently, Peters earns $ 165,000, has a car allowance of $ 4,800 and does not have a phone allowance due to city phone use.

Peters is basing his claim on the largely positive reviews he has received since taking over as interim manager almost a year ago.

It is also noted in the agenda that the board recently approved an hourly increase of $ 2.25 for all city employees.

Peters’ first annual exam, which was discussed at the November 1 committee meeting, received an average score of 4.3 out of five.

“I appreciate the feedback and appreciate the scores,” said Peters. “As I’ve said many times before, a lot of what you give me credit for goes to my staff.”

Asked by phone on Friday about what he considers his greatest achievement, Peters replied with a laugh: “I survived.”

“I think the biggest achievement is that we have a vision for the future,” said Peters.

He also added that the city and its staff operate with greater accountability and transparency.

According to his contract, Peters was also assessed in April and July. He received a salary increase of $ 2,500 at the time of each of these reviews for obtaining satisfactory evaluations.

Coverage of the 1st assessment:Deltona Interim City Manager Gets $ 2,500 Salary Increase

Coverage of the 2nd assessment:Deltona Interim City Manager Receives Another Positive Review, $ 2,500 Salary Increase

Peters’ contract also states that he should receive annual increases commensurate with those of other area directors.

An analysis of the compensation of other Volusia County managers is included in the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

Deric Feacher, City Manager of Daytona Beach has the highest base salary and total compensation at $ 226,600 and approximately $ 303,337, respectively.

Ormond Beach City manager Joyce Shanahan has the second highest base salary at $ 187,464 and the fourth highest total compensation at $ 213,436 and change.

DeLand City Manager Michael Pleus has the third highest base salary at $ 176,820 and the fifth highest total compensation at $ 207,038 and change.

Peters is tied with Port Orange City Manager Wayne Clark for fifth highest pay and second highest total pay at $ 217,666 and change.

Results of the annual assessment

Not all evaluation forms were submitted in time to be included in the November 1 agenda posting.

Elbert Bryan, the only resident who commented on the panel’s discussion of valuations, expressed frustration over it, as previous managers’ valuation has been inconsistent, if not sparse.

“He’s the first manager we have who says he wants to be evaluated; he wants to evaluate the staff,” Bryan said.

As in previous assessments, Peters was rated in 10 categories: professional skills and expertise; commission relationships; citizen and public relations; policy execution; intergovernmental relations; staffing and management; tax management; organizational planning and development; leadership and decision making; and individual characteristics.

Each commissioner could award between 1 and 5 points in each category with a written answer.

Peters received a total of 301.1 out of 350 possible points.

There were also five additional questions for written responses only:

In your opinion, what are the main successes or achievements of the manager during the evaluation period? What strengths has the manager demonstrated that have been most useful to you as a board member / commissioner during the evaluation period? What areas of performance would you identify as needing improvement? Why? What constructive and positive ideas can you offer the manager to improve his performance? What other comments do you have for the manager; p. ex. priorities, expectations, goals or objectives for the new evaluation period?

During the November 1 discussion on ratings, Peters also expressed appreciation for some of the comments Mayor Heidi Herzberg made in his review.

In response to the third written-response question, Herzberg wrote that Peters “must develop harder skin in this leadership position.”

“When you have seven bosses you answer back to, it’s a balancing act,” Herzberg said by phone Friday.

“You will never please everyone 100% of the time,” said the mayor. “He’s really good at alleviating problems, but you can’t take him personally if your answer isn’t what someone wanted to hear.”

The mayor also congratulated him for hiring Stacey Kifolo as deputy city manager.