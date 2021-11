Chris Daughtry confirms daughter’s death, postpones concert dates – The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Daughtry took to Instagram on Saturday to confirm the death of his daughter, Hannah, in a dark post, expressing how the Daughtry frontman and his family are “absolutely devastated and heartbroken”. The musician, whose group broke up in the mid-2000s after placing fourth in a season of American Idol, said he was “still processing the last 24 hours.” “I just lost my mom to cancer, but I got the chance to say goodbye and was treating him privately,” he wrote. “We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and this is another huge success for our family.” He then thanked and appreciated the fans and others for their “kind words and condolences” on the passing of his 25-year-old daughter, before sharing that he now takes the time to be with his family as they treat. and “try to heal from this devastating loss. In the responses, Daughtry received a wave of support and sympathy. Wrong and Luke Cage star Mike Colter wrote, “I’m so sorry bro. I am speechless, while Smallville Actor Michael Rosenbaum shared “I’m so sorry man. I love you.” Companion American Idol Alum Constantine Maroulis also shared his condolences by writing: “I love you my brother. All my sincerest sympathies. In his own Instagram post shared earlier today, Daughtry’s wife Deanna posted a touching photo in tribute to her daughter. Hannah was the oldest child of Deanna, the other Griffin, 23, from a previous relationship. Deanna and Chris also share 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James. “My first born. I love you very much Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we mourn the loss of our daughter Hannah, ”she wrote. “Our hearts are broken. “ Deanna also confirmed that the family are “waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine how Hannah suffered the injuries that caused her death.” The Instagram post follows a instruction deleted since post on social media of the group who confirmed the “unexpected death” of Daughtry’s daughter and announced that several of her tour dates on The beloved The tour has been postponed. “Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all shows currently scheduled for the upcoming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” the statement said. “The Daughtry family thank you for your understanding and respectfully request privacy during this very difficult time.” “Further details will be available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing, ”the statement concluded. On the band’s website, the band’s tour dates, November 13-14, are currently listed as postponed. Hollywood journalist contacted the Nashville Police Department for more information.

