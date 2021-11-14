The actor follows his passion – South Coast Herald





Born and raised on the south coast, Dinga Mpiti has known from a young age that the performing arts are his passion. “I was drawn to it from kindergarten, my sister Rondo and I were definitely the performance duo.” Dinga attended Margate Primary School in her youth, then Port Shepstone Secondary School.

He thanks his grade 6 teacher Samantha Fraser and high school drama teacher Lynne Raymond for motivating him to pursue his love for the performing arts, and seeing Rondo performing at the Grahamstown Arts Festival kept him motivated again. more. Dinga is now a sophomore drama and theater student at Free State University and recently made her first screen appearance in Mzansi’s short film Magic Molamu: The Fighting Stick. “I was very nervous during the auditions because it’s a Sotho movie, it’s shot in the Free State and I don’t speak Sotho. I asked my friends to help me, ”he added. When I got the email confirming my role, I was extremely happy, but it didn’t sink until the day before filming started. Shot in Bloemfontein and Qwa Qwa, the film tells the story of a grieving teenager who learns the art of Basotho stick fighting from his grandfather. Describing antagonist Sbu Baloyi, Dinga says the filming was an incredible experience although it differs from live theater where you only have one shot whereas with the filming there are three takes. In addition to acting, Dinga aspires to one day become a creative director and wants to film content on the South Coast. “As someone who is going to major in film, I would love to tell stories on the south coast, it’s an amazing place and there is so much talent.” Dinga will also soon be launching a fashion brand. He also plans to work on a virtual short film while on vacation. HAVE YOUR WORD TO SAY Like our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram

