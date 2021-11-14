LAPD releases body camera footage of shooting involving stabbed suspect near Hollywood and Highlands

Los Angeles, Hollywood (KABC) -Los Angeles Police Department Shooting involving a stabbed suspect da Hollywood 19 year old female.

WARNING: The above media player videos contain footage that may be bothersome for some people.

On October 2, police from the Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue neighborhoods were directed to a man who said he was armed with a knife by a woman who allegedly stabbed his abdomen.

Recently released footage shows a policeman approaching the suspect and shortly after being identified as Grisha Alaverdyan, 27, another policeman joined him.

After giving the guy a few commands to drop something, one of them demands a non-fatal trick.

In the video, the man appears to be laughing and gesturing before taking a few steps towards the policeman. At that time, several beanbag shells were deployed and shots were fired.

Alaverdyan was beaten and taken to hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

According to investigators, the attacks were random. Additional police officers who were patrolling due to increased crime in the area responded quickly.

“It’s a random attack. Unfortunately this happened, but luckily the officers were there to fix the problem immediately, ”LAPDSgt said. Bruce Bolihan then said.

The LAPD said the suspect’s knife was recovered at the scene.

Immediately after the attack, the stabbed victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.