Poet Wins Top Maya Angelou Book Prize from MU, Other Missouri Schools





On the strength of her first collection “The Wild Fox of Yemen”, New York poet Threa Almontaser received the very first book prize Maya Angelou, awarded by six universities in Missouri, including the University of Missouri and the Kansas Public Library. City. The reward, announced in a press release earlier this month, will propel Almontaser across the state next year to engage young writers in conversations about the soul and craft of their work. The initiative for the award began when PhongNguyen, director of creative writing at MU’s College of Arts and Sciences, approached Whitney Terrell, a professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, looking for new avenues for bring national authors within the borders of Missouri. This conversation initially sparked a collaboration between MU, UMKC, Missouri State University, Northwest Missouri State University, Truman State University, Southeast Missouri State University, and the KCPL system. “Normally if we wanted to bring a writer of this caliber to the state of Missouri, we would have to pay five figures out of our budget, but as is the case with the help of the other five universities in the state and the Kansas City Public Library, we were able to bring someone like Threa to the state, ”Nguyen said in the statement. The Maya Angelou Book Award is, of course, named in honor of the revered author, born in Saint-Louis in 1928; Angelou passed away in 2014. The honor will alternate annually between poetry and fiction and, taking its name, considers the author’s impact on social justice efforts, the statement noted. “Even in difficult times, the artistic gaze is important and impactful to show what is human and what is not. He constantly asks: am I doing enough? Almontaser writes in a statement on its site. Poetess and native of St. Louis, Naomi Shihab Nye, praised “The Wild Fox of Yemen” in an endorsement, writing that “with counterpoints of old and new worlds, and a love and a total concern for possibility, in brilliant bursts of language, these poems know it’s so hard to be all we are, but they live up to every opportunity. “ The Angelou Prize is also accompanied by a prize of $ 10,000. Almontaser’s tour of the state begins next April in Colombia, the statement said. Aarik Danielsen is the News and Culture Editor for the Tribune. Contact him at [email protected] or by calling 573-815-1731.

