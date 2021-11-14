West Hollywood passes highest minimum wage in the country

West Hollywood, California has a minimum wage of $ 17.64 per hour.

The minimum wage unanimously approved by city council will gradually increase in line with the state’s overall wage floor.

The Guardian reports:

The wage hike will begin to take effect in January for some workers and gradually increase every six months until July 2023, eventually exceeding the California minimum wage, which is expected to reach $ 15 by 2022 for workplaces over. 25 employees. California has the highest minimum wage of any state. Some local business owners have spoken out against the increase, arguing that businesses are still struggling to recover from the pandemic and the salary increase will push businesses out of town, while restaurant owners have said their workers were already highly paid.

Less than 10% of our jobs are paying enough to live in cities, said city council member John DAmico. I believe we are now correcting the founding fault of this city. Keeping the working people of West Hollywood in a position where they cannot be our neighbors and worse yet, they have to learn to live without a reliable income, this must ultimately no longer be acceptable.

Since the onset of COVID-19 and the lockdown-induced recession, many federal economic stimulus proposals have included increases in the minimum wage.

In addition to the Democrats attempt to include a pay rise in the US bailout, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who chairs the Senate Budget Committee suggested an amendment to remove tax deductions from large, profitable corporations that do not pay workers at least $ 15 an hour.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced a similar increase in the minimum wage for companies that generate more than $ 1 billion in revenue: mega-companies can afford to pay their employees $ 15 an hour, and it is high time they did, but it should not come at the expense of small businesses already struggling to do so.

Meanwhile, large employers are experimenting with technologies that reduce reliance on paid staff. Amazon open a store with cashierless checkout technology and McDonalds in partnership with IBM to automate drive-thru after successful testing at Chicago-area restaurants.

In a video for her Demystified series, Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro pointed out that minimum wage hikes were pushing entry-level workers out of the market.

Say, for example, there is a job that is currently paid $ 8 an hour. Now the federal government says he’s going to be paid $ 15 an hour, he said. The people who were competing for a $ 15 an hour job were usually people who were going to go to college. These are people who have more work experience, because a job at $ 15 an hour was not the lowest level of employment you could get. But now a $ 15 an hour job is the lowest level you can get, and that means if you’re an employer you’ll be looking for a college graduate to flip burgers, as opposed to a high school graduate. .

All the people who have those high school diplomas? These people are being kicked out of the workforce in favor of college graduates that employers are now looking for for $ 15 an hour jobs, Shapiro continued. Because, again, the value of the job hasn’t really changed, it’s just that now you’ve opened up that job to a new pool of labor.

So what is the minimum wage really for? It creates artificial disparities in the labor market.

