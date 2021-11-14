Ramn Arellano Flix de Narcos: Mexico: who is the actor who plays him in the Netflix series | Celebrities nnda nnlt | TCHEKA

For sure, Narcos: Mexico It has become one of the most watched Netflix series since its release in November 2018. Although the third season has already aired and it is still not known if there will be a fourth, although everything indicates that it is; The truth is that the success of this production, in addition to the plot, would not have been achieved if the appropriate actors had not been summoned to play the various characters that appear.

Among the histrions who won the applause of the public, there is Manuel Masalva, who plays Ramn Arellano Flix, a character who, after the fall of Miguel ngel Flix Gallardo, enters a more significant phase with his family, with whom he constitutes the Tijuana cartel.

Due to the impact his performance had in the crime drama, created and produced by Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro, we’re telling you everything you need to know about this actor.

After the fall of the ‘Boss of bosss’, Ramn Arellano Flix and his family have a more memorable scene in “Narcos: Mexico” (Photo: Netflix)

WHO IS MANUEL MASALVA, RAMN ARELLANO FLIX IN NARCOS: MEXICO?

Manuel Masalva is the actor who played Ramn Arellano Flix throughout the three seasons of the series Narcos: Mexico.. It’s been a little over three years of fun, respectful and very rewarding work, the cast that makes up Narcos is an inspiring cast and I, as a young actor, had to be in the role of the sponge: absorbing everything that I could of my companions., said in an interview with SDPnoticias.

PASSION FOR MUSIC AND ALSO FOR PERFORMANCE

Before becoming an actor, Manuel Masalva studied music for five yearsWell, that was what fascinated him, but when he met the world of theater he realized that it fascinated him too, so he took it a step further.

I have never stopped loving music and it has given me many tools that I also use to play. Life itself has opened up these opportunities to me () and you never know how things will turn out; So I followed the signs of life and fell in love with acting and I will never leave it again. Nor to music, but making an album is a more intimate work, I’ve always seen it more for myself., seal a People in spanish.

The actor loves to play the guitar because his other passion is music (Photo: Manuel Masalva / Instagram)

STUDIES

The actor, musician and singer is a graduate of the Televisa Art Education Center and the Faculty of Music at the Autonomous University of Tampico.

TELEVISION WORKS

Masalva starred in My heart is yours, Yago and Love Divina, the latter is a series broadcast in Mexico, Argentina and Italy.

An image from July 2019, where the actor sends good vibes to his followers, as he captioned it (Photo: Manuel Masalva / Instagram)

EMBODY REAL CHARACTERS

Manuel Masalva has revealed that so far in his career he has played two real characters:

Luis Enrique Guzmn in La Guzmn, the bioseries of Alejandra Guzmn, with whom he had contacts to prepare the character.

Ramn Arellano Flix in Narcos: Mexico, which he learned through books and information in various texts and reports.

Regarding his participation in the drug abuse, the actor said: () I had the opportunity to grow as an actor and also as a person, like Manuel. I am super, super happy. For me, Narcos will always be a very important thing, it’s [el proyecto] that he has finished teaching me. It was like having another career, a teacher (). Never stop chasing your dreams despite adversity, manifests a people in espaol.

Manuel Masalva arriving at the Season 1 premiere of Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico” in Los Angeles, California on November 14, 2018 (Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

HE’S WITH SOMEONE?

Currently, Manuel Masalva has a relationship with the actress also Carolina Miranda, best known for her role as Vicenta Acero La Coyote, in the Telemundo Seora Acero series and Elisa Lazcano in the Netflix series Quin Killed Sara ?.

On his social networks, he shares photos with his beloved, to whom he dedicates tender words and she also returns the favor with the same affection.

The actor with his partner, enjoying a day together (Photo: Manuel Masalva / Instagram)

SOCIAL NETWORKS

The histrin is very active on his social networks, where he posts photos and videos of his personal life and his projects. Only on his Instagram account, he has more than 110,000 subscribers.

Here, in addition to mentioning that he is dedicated to acting, he also notes that he is environmentally conscious, since he put the sentence: Take care of the whole world.