Flamenco Jerez in the heart of Hollywood

The flamenco from Jerez will be the protagonist November 27 in the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, USA. He will do it thanks to the constancy of Maria bermudez, who has championed the art of this land in the United States for years and will once again be the visible leader of a project that, in addition, has the support of the Junta de Andalucía and the City Council, which has contributed 32,000 euros to set up this ‘Fiesta de la Buleria on tour’.

She arrived in Jerez at the end of October, and since then, the bailaora has been preparing this coming out with enthusiasm and care. “This is something I have always dreamed of, although it is true that I never thought it would be at the Walt Disney Concert nor bearing the name of the Fiesta de la Bulería. My task during all these years has been to open doors with flamenco in all parts of the world, but that was not planned, ”he says.









When he looks back he remembers with special affection “the words of my teacher Alfredo Benítez who said ‘stay on your way, you will see how everything will turn out’. And the truth is that it is, I have been sowing in the United States for many years, where I have always carried the flag of Jerez and other parts of Spain, but especially Jerez, which is why this opportunity is a great illusion ”.

Under his orders will be 12 artists, 11 from Jerez and a Sevillian, Remedios Amaya, with whom he hopes “to do his best and that this project will be able to make a bigger tour in other parts of the world”.

“It was difficult to choose the cast but I think it represents what Jerez is perfectly”

“For this very reason,” he adds, we are going to make a significant effort in the records and run away with the idea of ​​knocking on doors to other places later. Even now the intention is to reach other parts of the United States, but also Japan. Anyway, until we finish this first performance, I will not be calm, I hope I can see the audience standing for five minutes, that will mean that we did well ”.

One of the great “achievements” of this experience will be to perform in a space like the Walt Disney Concert Hall, a scene “in which I have never worked, this will be the first time”.

“I had already gone in 1997 to another of the three spaces it has, the Hollywood Bowl, and people knew me. There are three venues, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Ford and the Hollywood Bowl, and I was lucky enough to be in the latter almost 25 years ago with ‘Gypsy Sounds’ and that has something to do with it. . But it is true that our presence there is also due to Gustavo Dudamel, the artistic director. He is very fond of flamenco and it was he who decided that we should be there. In addition, my concept has always been something other than a ballet, and maybe that’s why they accepted the proposal ”.

It turns out that the presence of flamenco in one of the three spaces is generally not very common, hence the enthusiasm with which the bailaora welcomed this performance. “They tend to schedule little there, the most recent one being in 2015 with a proposal from Dudamel himself with his orchestra, Amor Brujo, which carried a bit of dancing. In fact it was Farruquito and the Venezuelan dancer Siudy Garrido, but of course it was more commercial. Was also The Cigala, but with his bolero show. Ours is something exceptional there and it also shows that Dudamel knows flamenco well ”.

The choice of the casting “was the most complicated”, underlines the bailaora, which will have the guitars of Diego del Morao, Manuel Parrilla and Antonio Rey, the dance of Maria del Mar Moreno and Joaquín Grilo and sing Remedios Amaya, Jesús Méndez, Ana de los Reyes, Antonio Malena, Carmen Grilo and El Pelé, in addition to the violin of Bernardo Parrilla. I think it’s a luxury cast, and a good representation of this land ”.

“This Jerez flamenco at the Walt Disney Concert Hall is a luxury”

For 25 years that she has crossed the pond, the artist recognizes that “I have always liked to bring festive people, to bring the native, to The monkey passing for Parakeet or Capullo de Jerez“He remembers with a smile on his face. But he also had names like “La Curra, Alfredo and David Lagos, Melchora Ortega, Jesús Álvarez or Tomasito, I think there was variety ”. “Now I wanted to bring people who represent Jerez, who would remind me of all those Bulería Festivities that I have lived”.

Perfectly aware of who she is going to face, “because I know the audience well there”, María Bermúdez admits that she has attached particular importance to dance “because put a lot of money there is a risk. It is true that in California there is a large Hispanic community, but it is obvious that the language problem is also present, which is why I also tried to include a lot of dancing, because at one point the cante may not be understood ”.

Even so, it’s clear that Jerez is Jerez and the spark can jump anytime. “We know that the Walt Disney Concert Hall is not a typical theater, it is not one of those with a black box, it is more of an auditorium, which is why we are working to do something without arguments, for everyone to do what they do best “.

María Bermúdez has nothing but marks of appreciation “For establishments that have opted for this project, city ​​council and council. It cost us, but fortunately they supported the initiative, which is very important to us, ”he concludes.