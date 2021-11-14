“The excitement is incredible”: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” has a special screening in Fort Macleod

No ghosts were safe in Fort Macleod on Saturday night.

A red carpet was rolled out, a replica of Ecto-1 parked across the street, and more Ghostbusters than one could count filled the city’s main street.

It was a special screening of Ghostbusters: the afterlife six days before the film’s scheduled premiere date.

“I couldn’t even sleep last night,” Candace Schneider said with the Calgary Ghostbusters. “I was so excited I was like, ‘I have to get up early to get ready,’ because I was working today, but I couldn’t sleep because it was just like Christmas.”

Schneider remembers watching ghost hunters like a young girl. She grew up with the movies and admits that she thought she was going to marry Egon from the cartoon.

While that hasn’t happened, Schneider isn’t alone when it comes to ghost hunters fandom.

Winnipeg Ghostbusters co-founder Kris Rutherford said he remembers one Halloween where his parents put him in a white painter’s costume and wrote “Ghostbusters” on it.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Rutherford said. “We wait what, three years for that.”

The film was shot across Alberta, landing in towns and cities alike.

Carson, Jaxon and Cooper Baugeois are from Calgary. The brothers say there was a week their family drove around the province after filming.

“I am a huge ghost hunters fan, ”Carson said.

“I’ve probably seen the first movie more than any other movie, and it’s so awesome I’m going to see this one. I watched the shoot and everything, and I feel like it all falls into place now, and I can’t wait to see it.

The brothers had tickets for the special screening at the Empress Theater.

But the event was not just a movie premiere. It was also a fundraiser for the 109-year-old Fort Macleod Theater. The theater is to undergo renovations and improvements to the floor and ceiling.

Tickets sold for $ 100, and while that might seem like a steep price for a movie ticket, they sold out in 45 minutes.

“This is sort of the first big fundraiser for this as we move forward, and the support has been huge for us,” said theater director Margaret Ann Bianco.

Bianco added that the ticket sales crashed his system. But she didn’t want it any other way.

“The excitement is incredible and it’s going up. Just walk down the street and hear the ghost hunters song and all the lights flashing, it’s pretty remarkable.

Ghost hunters, young and old, young and old, have come from all over Canada. Bianco said people from England and the United States even attended the event.

“To know that people care so much about our jewelry on Main Street, we’re very excited,” Bianco said.

Kathryne and Stephanie Patterson were dressed as new as they walked the red carpet. The sisters come from Beiseker, a village of less than 1,000 inhabitants. They were extras in the film and were excited to see not only themselves, but their friends and family on the big screen as well.

” It’s nice that [Alberta] is presented on the big screen, ”said Kathryne. “This is our place and it’s great that it comes here.”

“We also come from a small community, so it’s very important to us. See everyone come together and do good for the community. “

Brandon and Emma Mindel are the owners of the Ecto-1 replica. They brought the iconic ship from British Columbia. This is part of their collection of cars that they hire for special events and photo ops through their business called BC DeLorean. They have only owned the cars for about six months.

“It was really a big hit that we wanted on our list, and we’re so happy to have it,” Brandon said. “And we’re excited to show it to everyone here at Fort Macleod.”

When the Mindels heard about the event at Fort Macleod, they knew they had to be there. Arriving on Friday, Brandon said they woke up at dawn on Saturday to recreate scenes from the film outside the Empress Theater and Grain Elevator in Dorothy, Alta.

“For me, personally, this is the history of Canadian cinema,” Brandon said. “Dan Ackroyd, Ivan Reitman, and now it’s back to Canada filming in Alberta. i am just proud ghost hunters is partly Canadian.

Despite the last ghost hunters film with the original cast created over 30 years ago, there is a message that has never faded.

“Anyone can be a ghost hunter. This is the thing. You don’t have to have super power, you don’t have to be extremely handsome, you can have a little bit of a stomach, ”Schneider said.

“Most of the people here are going to have their last name on the flight suits because we don’t play characters. We are ourselves as ghost hunters.

Ghostbusters: the afterlife premieres November 19.