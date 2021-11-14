Taylor Swift has another gift for us: a surprise video directed by Blake Lively





The fall of Taylor Swift just become even more alive. After herrecord demolitionrelease ofRed (Taylor version)and appearance onTonight’s Show with Jimmy FallonandLate night with Seth Meyersbefore the Atriumphant 10-minute performance of Very good toSaturday Night Live(Hell, even the Grateful Deadthe guardat three and a half minutes!) Swift is not finished. SURPRISE! she exclaimed on social media, announcing the release of a new music video Monday at 10 a.m. EST. Not just any old video, but one made by her longtime boyfriend Blake lively. The 10-second promo for I Bet You Think About Me (Taylors Version) shows a red velvet wedding cake with two small notches in the frosting. Then a hand enters the frame to tear the cake even more. The text reveals a share written by credit for Swift and Lively and announces Lively as director. A link to YouTube leads to a static page with a countdown to an image of Swift, half-vocalized, holding a red guitar, in a red dress, on a red stage. I Bet You Think About Me (Taylors Version) is one of the tracks from From The Vault on the new Red (Taylor version) re-recording, meaning it was written for the 2012 original Red album but never made its appearance in the world. Its co-author is Lori McKenna and it presents vocal harmonies with Chris Stapleton. The video will mark Livelys’ first work behind the camera. She and Swift have been seen the day before the announcement during a SNL afterparty, with Livelys yuck husband Ryan reynolds, Anya Taylor-Joy, and actress Sadie sink, who appeared in the Swifts All Too Well video. Swift fans accepted the news in their generally reserved manner, taking a wait-and-see approach before making a comment. I laugh. The Swifties became bananas, as is their right, hitting like Taylors tweet 300,000 times in less than two hours. A selection of some of the more entertaining answers follows. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside the sudden disappearance of the most wanted man in the art world

The guy who bought Jeffrey Epsteins Jet has some regrets

Eight books we couldn’t let go this month

Why did the palace initially keep the Queens Hospital a secret?

The John Mulaney rumor mill Olivia Munn keeps spinning

The best Schitts Creek Merchandise

The story behind Prince Harry’s democratic roots

It’s 40 for Ivanka Trump

From the archives: In Her Majesty’s Private Service

Sign up to The Buyline to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty shopping in a weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/11/taylor-swift-has-another-gift-for-us-a-surprise-video-directed-by-blake-lively The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos