Emerging actor Tim Realbuto joins Vivica A. Fox and Taryn Manning in “Bobcat Moretti”

Tim Realbuto joins the cast of “Bobcat Moretti”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Tim Realbuto, Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning and Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland join the cast of Rob Margolies’ “Bobcat Moretti”

Tim Realbuto (The Sopranos), Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black), Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day) have joined the cast of “Bobcat Moretti” written by Tim Realbuto and directed by Rob Margolies. “Bobcat Moretti” is a dramatic story of overcoming personal tragedy.

Tim Realbuto (known from The Emperor’s Club, Yes) stars in this moving portrayal of MS patient Bobby Moretti as he embarks on his father’s sport of boxing to overcome immense personal tragedy and find the inner peace. Realbuto is joined by a star cast of Vivica A. Fox (known for Kill Bill and Independence Day), Taryn Manning (known for Orange Is The New Black and Hustle & Flow), Sheria Irving (known for Them and Twenties) Matt Peters (known for Orange Is The New Black and Weeds), Sally Kirkland (known for Anna and JFK), Louis Mustillo (known for One for the Money and The Peacemaker), Jay Hieron (known for The Equalizer 2 and Lethal Weapon) among others .

Realbuto is not new to the entertainment industry, he was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and from an early age he started performing on stage. Her long list of theatrical credits in New York City includes: Oliver Twist in “Oliver!”, Edmund in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” (alongside actress Monica Keena); Judas in “Jesus Christ Superstar”; The minstrel in “Once Upon A Mattress”; Tom Wrench in “Trelawny of the Wells”; Napthali in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”; Billy Crocker in “All is well”; Oscar Lindquist in “Sweet Charity”; The baker in “In the woods”; Louis Ironson in “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” (directed by Oscar winner Milton Justice) and Shakspeare in the Park’s acclaimed production of “Romeo and Juliet” in which Tim played Romeo Montague. Tim is a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild and the Actor’s Equity Association and is the proud recipient of the 2002 Rotary Club Award for Best Teenage Singer in Brooklyn. His appearances include performances at Carnegie Hall, the New York City Opera at Lincoln Center, Madison Square Garden and singing the national anthem for the Brooklyn Cyclones baseball team (aired on the Fox Sports Network). Tim is also a successful writer and director, having co-wrote and directed the hit musical “Ghostlight”, which premiered at the Signature Theater on Off-Broadway with Rachel York, Michael Hayden and Tony Award winner Daisy. Eagan. Tim still performs in various theatrical productions, but also pursues other writing and directing projects. Tim graduated with honors from Five Towns College where he obtained his BFA in Performance.

Sixteen years ago, New York theater actor and writer Tim Realbutos mom was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a potentially disabling disease of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Since his diagnosis, Tim has been caring for his mother and has learned enough to know that there have been many wonderful contributions to the medical management of MS. He’s also learned enough to know that sometimes if your head isn’t in the right space, even the best of medical progress isn’t enough. While researching MS with a mission to help his mother, Tim learned that lack of exercise and obesity can increase the risk of many potentially serious health problems and make it harder to your body to fight off diseases. It went on for sixteen long years, but the lessons he learned along the way made Tim take a long look at himself and his own struggles with obesity. In doing so, he realized that there was a story to be told here. He chose to tell this story and live it simultaneously in front of a camera. As the main character of Bobcat Moretti, Realbuto, with the help of doctors, nutritionists and trainers, set a goal of losing 100 pounds while filming this movie. Half of the film was shot in the fall of 2020, during which time Tim lost 60 pounds. The production film took place over a period of one year in order to give Realbuto time to shed the 100 pounds needed to realistically portray the role. Movies shot for the purpose of recording the progression of a character’s life are nothing new to the film industry. (Oscar-winning BOYHOOD 2014, filmed over 12 years!) Actors losing or gaining weight for a role? It is also not a novelty in the world of cinema. What’s new and different is the enthusiasm and ambition that Realbuto and co-writer / director Rob Margolies bring to

the telling of this heartwarming story and the message that anything is possible for the world while raising awareness about obesity and MS.

Tim Realbuto stars as a man who loses his family in a tragic accident and comes face to face with drug and alcohol abuse in addition to significant weight gain. Thanks to his father’s discovery of the sport of boxing and a tough but caring trainer (played by Vivica A Fox), Bobcat Moretti is able to overcome personal tragedy and find inner peace. While writing the story with co-writer and director Rob Margolies, Realbuto whose most recent film “Yes” (based on his off-Broadway play of the same name) was recently released on all streaming platforms, decided to portray her character as a patient with MS in addition to her obesity, drug and alcohol issues to honor her mother. In his real life, Tim works hard to lose weight, achieve the goal, and prove that anything is possible to honor his future health. Bobcat Moretti will be released in 2022 by Different Duck Films and directed by Rob Margolies (She Wants Me; Immortal).

Bobcat Moretti trailer