NPR Editor-in-Chief Petra Mayer has passed awayExBulletin







Petra Mayer, a beloved book editor at NPR’s culture office, died on Saturday.

She died suddenly at Holy Cross Hospital in Maryland from what is believed to be pulmonary embolism, Nancy Barnes, senior vice president of NPR news, said in an email to staff.

“Petra was NPR through and through,” Barnes wrote. “To say that we will miss Petra just seems inadequate.”

Mayer was a proud nerd with a penchant for science fiction, comics and cats, said Meghan Sullivan, book editor.

She shared these passions with readers and listeners through her sci-fi, fantasy, romance, thriller and comic book reviews, her loyal on-scene reporting at Comic-Con, and her contributions to the Book Concierge, NPR’s annual literary recommendation tool. She brought her zeal to the guest chair on occasion Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast episodes.



Prior to joining the NPR Books team in 2012, she was an associate producer and director of All things Considered weekends, and also spent time as a production assistant for Morning edition and Saturday weekend edition.

Stu Rushfield, CTO at NPR, fondly recalled the joy of working with Mayer in the studio at the time.

“I can still hear his infectious laugh,” he wrote. “She was a caring person who really appreciated the good work of others.”

Mayer first landed at NPR as an engineering assistant in 1994, while attending Amherst College. In 1997, she briefly joined WBUR, the NPR member station in Boston, as a reporter. But she returned to NPR in 2000, after earning a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and spending two years as an audio editor at Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty.

Her colleagues are remembered for her intelligence, sarcastic humor and loyalty. “She’s like the guardian of a certain NPR wonder,” said Rose Friedman, editor of books and culture. “She is the spirit of the place.”

“Her passion and enthusiasm were indelible, and she was generous to share both with you”, wrote Mallory Yu, producer and editor for All things Considered.

Beth Novey, producer and editor at the Culture desk, describes her as a cheerful and generous colleague, collaborator and friend. “She was always up for anything, whether it was a last minute cut, dressing up as an AP Style Guide for Halloween, or making a hedgehog out of cheese for an internal farewell party,” recalls Novey. “She had knitted hats for the new babies on the arts desk and it’s impossible to imagine even one day at NPR without her.”

“She was the best and rarest of the nerd species, whose enthusiasm was enthusiastic and sincere, open and inviting,” tweeted Glen Weldon, NPR culture critic and network host Pop Culture Happy Hour Podcast. “She wanted you to love the things she loved and provided you with compelling evidence to support her thesis.”

Mayer traced his geek back to George Orwell’s dystopian novel, 1984, which she read in 1984 when she was 9 years old.

“My dad handed me his old college copy of the book and said, ‘Here, I think you’re ready to read this,'” she said in a 2018 “Faces of NPR” interview. . “I was hooked and started reading all the dystopia I could get my hands on, and the rest is history.”

In the same interview, she was asked what she liked about public radio. “EVERYTHING,” she replied. “No really. We tell stories in a way that no one else can, we raise voices that no one else does, we will bring the news to you but we will also bring you joy in a way that no other media can. “