City Council 2022 campaign officially launched

The future of West Hollywood will be shaped by what happens a year from now, when three of five city council positions pass voters.

Mayor Lauren Meister and Council Members Lindsey Horvath and John DAmico are the incumbents. Anyone can run once more before they reach their term limit.

DAmico said he would not run again, leaving a seat open to a wide range of potential candidates

Horvath is currently a candidate for Sheila Kuhls’ retirement on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. If she gets a spot in the second round of the June election, she will not be able to run for her seat on WeHo city council simultaneously, leaving two positions open.

LAUREN MEISTER

Mayor Lauren Meister has previously announced that she intends to keep her seat and will run for re-election in her first city-wide campaign.

MARQUITA THOMAS

So far, only one candidate has declared his candidacy. Planning Commissioner Marquita Thomas is kicking off her campaign this weekend with a fundraiser at the home of board member DAmico. Thomas competed in the 2017 City Council race and finished in 6th place with 1080 votes. In its previous run, its biggest contributor was the city’s biggest developer, Faring Capital, and the Iloulian family. During that 2017 run, Thomas described his unease campaigning on WeHo in this June 20 column written by former WEHOville editor Henry Scott, accusing the people of West Hollywood West of treating door knockers differently. African Americans because they were black.

ZEKIAH WRIGHT

Zekiah Wright has also said they will run for West Hollywood City Council in 2022. Zekiah is a member of the Gay and Lesbian Advisory Committee, a person named by John DAmico. WEHOville introduced Zekiah here.

JEAN HEILMAN

Heilman 2022? WEHOville has had a draft article titled Heilman 2022 in our vaults for three months. Relatives of former council member John Heilman have said that our city’s founding father, who served from 1984 to 2020, is disappointed with the city’s leadership. But John Heilman was also the biggest supporter of Horvath and Erickson who have led the course since Heilmans left. Heilman still has a warrant at his disposal if he decides to run.

MANNY RODRIGUEZ

Manny Rodriguez, a city lawyer and current vice president of the West Hollywood West Resident Association, said he was encouraged by several people to consider running for city council. When asked to confirm or deny the intention, Rodriguez replied: While I appreciate the encouragement, at the moment I have no intention of doing so.

JONATHAN WILSON

Rumor has it that the first chair of the brand new Social Justice Task Force was in the process of thinking. He told WEHOville that he will support Marquita Thomas in the next election, but confirmed that he wants to run for city council in the future.

STEVE MARTIN

Former city councilor Steve Martin has also been active. Martin, who is in his 60s, served on West Hollywood City Council from 1994 to 2002. Martin has close ties to Unite Here. If Martin won a seat on the board, UNITE Here would have a 3-person lock on local politics. Board members Sepi Shyne and John Erickson also received support from UNITE Here.

ANTHONY VULIN

Anthony Vulin, commissioner of trade licenses and owner of the collective, also considered throwing his hat in the ring. Vulin was president of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors.

ROBERT GAMBOA

Robert Gamboa, member of the Gay and Lesbian Advisory Council and a person appointed by John DAmico is also considering running for city council. Gamboa is currently a resident of the City of Los Angeles and is expected to move to West Hollywood to qualify on the ballot. Gamboa has confirmed that he is also considering running in Los Angeles for the seat vacated by Mark Ridley-Thomas.

LARRY BLOCK

Finally, good luck to you. I was a candidate for the municipal council in 2015 and 2020. During the last municipal council campaign, I finished 4th. My campaign was mostly self-funded with no campaign staff. In the next election, it’s very important to have someone with business experience on the platform, and also someone on the board who is all for West Hollywood and not interested in a higher post. My decision will be made by January 15, 2022.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Zekiah Wright did not live in West Hollywood and misidentified their pronouns.