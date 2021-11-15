Taylor Swift Brings 10 Minutes Too Good To Saturday Night Live

How does it feel, as a young comedian, to be hired to work on Saturday Night Live, which launched so many careers and is the subject of obsessive scrutiny (we all read oral history Live from New York, right?) longer than his last recruits have been alive? In the most recent episode of the series, new cast member Sarah sherman got a chance to share his thoughts on his first season in the weekend update. She used it to ask something that many of us have probably wondered about SNL over the years: Why is it live?

In this context, the question was rhetorical, but … I would also like to know! (She didn’t ask why the show is so long; maybe if James austin johnson has a chance he can bring that up next week.) Shermans segment in which she shot innocent comments by the Update co-host Colin Jost in the damning headlines (eg Colin Jost, self-proclaimed nipple expert, caught red-handed living on TV?) fascist. (Whoops.)

Host Jonathan majors seemed a little nervous and mute during his monologue. But he relaxed as the episode progressed, playing sidekick Kenny Gerard for Kenan thompsons Alan Daniels in Syfy Talk Show Parody Strange tales for children. The premise: Parents bring their children, each having had a frightening paranormal experience, to which Alan and Kenny react with growing disappointment. When Dave Timpkins (Alex moffat) takes out his son Max, the latter dressed in an overly grown-up outfit, Alan is immediately pissed off; There’s nothing behind his eyes, Kenny accuses. Cries to this extremely capable child actor, because: there really isn’t any. Regarding the third mom, played by Heidi gardner: you have to somehow prepare for some kind of supernatural sensitivity when you call her Coraline.

The majors also got to show off his Yale-trained chops in an end-of-episode skit about a Broadway advantage with Blythe & Brick (Cecily strong and Bowen Yang). While a mother (Aidy bryant) is delighted to present her young daughter a double act that she loved to watch as a child, her husband (Kyle mooney) is not sure the material is appropriate for a pre-teen, which sounds like ageist profiling. There are probably a lot of 11-year-olds out there who enjoy condom gags and cocaine multi-verse musical numbers. Look and see if this review is anything your a college student would answer!

We also got two solid pre-recorded sketches. One revolved around the recent report that, as Melanie Hamlett put into Harper’s Bazaar, Men have no friends and women carry the burden. What can women do when the men they live with assault them with annoying chatter the second they walk in the door because these men haven’t talked to another person all day? Take them to Man Park, it’s like a dog park, except for male couples to get used to socializing with each other. Openers like Rise and Grind? or Marvel? may not be very appealing to their opposite sex partners, but at Man Park they have a VERY high success rate.

We were also treated to a Please Dont Destroy video in which Pierre Davidson explain a little to the guys that they hang out and are friends. Except Davidson actually has a twist in mind and doesn’t understand why they would object to him describing them as 3 Sad Virginsand sprinkling painfully precise details about their romantic experiences and anatomy. (Martin Herlihy: That was my real doctor!) No spoils, but if someone you know tries to complain Taylor Swift only sang one song, you can correct them: it was one and half.

Speaking of Swift: okay, sure, she made alone technically sing a song this week that shatters the Internet All Too Well. But he was ten minutes, and gave fans everything they wanted to experience, including highlights from short film songs projected onto a screen behind her as she stood in a carpet of autumn leaves. Makeup lovers: Expect a flurry of blog posts this week about the exact shade of lip color Swift wore, as this stern black outfit really kept the focus on her face.

Well guys, I think the lesson we’ve all learned this week is to never break up with Taylor Swift, Jost cracked at the top of Weekend Update, or she’ll sing over you for ten minutes on national TV. I’m pretty sure we’ve known that for a while, actually? But maybe a local pervert had other things on his mind.

