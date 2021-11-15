Supporting actor Jacob Grandison is comfortable playing the lead role for Illini

CHAMPAIGN – Few would have predicted a month ago that Jacob Grandison would lead the Illinois No.11 to score two games in the season. Although this is in part due to who was not available – All-American Kofi Cockburn missed both games with a suspension from the NCAA and starting goalies André Curbelo and Trent Frazier each missed the first game of the season with injuries – Grandison (17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds) was a calming and confident presence as he helped the Illini win two blowouts without some of his star attractions.

But Grandison isn’t exactly new to a high profile role. A sophomore at Holy Cross in the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound winger was the best player on his Division I team, finishing first among the Crusaders in scorers (13.9 points), first in three pointers made (69), second for rebounds (5.0) and third for assists (2.9).

Illini’s fifth-year fullback / forward was simply not asked to be a ball-dominating player last season, his first player for Illinois after a sit-out season, although the Oakland, Calif. native ultimately played a key role in helping Illinois go 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten), win a Big Ten Tournament title and take the No. # 1 in the NCAA tournament. But with the demise of Dosunmu and the sidelining of some of Illini’s stars, Grandison returned to a more utilized role – and he seemed comfortable and effective (63.2% FG) for do it.

“To be honest I used to be the player I am, but in previous years I had to do other things to get on the pitch,” Grandison told Illini Inquirer. “Now I can just show it a little more. I worked a lot this offseason, always working in ball screens, ball handling. From experience, I have learned to read tusks better. But to be honest, I had the skills I have and showed a bit of it in the first two games. I just needed the opportunity and the platform. It’s kind of my story, I just needed an opportunity to prove myself.

Grandison took a winding path to access this Big Ten opportunity, but he made the most of it and has been a key cog for an Illini schedule that has run 26-7 since Grandison became eligible. Of course, Dosunmu, Cockburn, Curbelo and Frazier were the most notable people during this run, but Grandison was a key supporting actor for all of these stars.

While struggling to find his role at the start of last season – averaging just 2.8 points in 8.5 minutes in his first 13 games – Grandison was inserted into the starting lineup at mid-season and helped Illinois go 15-2 in the last 17 games (16 of which were Grandison starts). During that streak, Grandison averaged 6.0 points (38.5% out of three), 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Last season, Grandison was asked to do the little things, play hard, play hard defensively, attack glass, make the extra pass, hit an open three, take free throws (he did 22 of 23). But in the first two games of the season, Grandison asserted himself on the attacking side, scoring in double digits in consecutive games for the first time in his career at Illini.

Grandison continues to shoot well, especially beyond the arc (3 for 7) and the free throw line (4 for 4), but there are also offensive opportunities created out of the rebound rather than just being a spot. -up shooter. According to Synergy, he only managed one shot from the dribble jump all last season, but he’s 2 for 3 on the dribble jumpers in two games this season. Last season, he only attempted 1.3 rim shots per game (69.2% shooting). Through two games this season, Grandison is 6-for-7 at the rim.

“We’re leading actions on him, and it’s not necessarily something we did a lot last year,” Illinois coach Brad underwood noted.

Grandison (who led Illinois with 20 points in a 71-47 win over Jackson State last week) uses the playing skills he honed at Holy Cross. but he also strengthened and improved those skills playing for the Finnish national team this summer when asked to be more of a playmaker with the ball in his hands.

“I had a completely different role when I was on this team,” said Grandison. “I was able to be fair in the ball screens from the start. I was more, not the player of focus, but I had an important offensive role. I think it allowed me to run my engine a bit and get the chains moving a bit, if you will, in terms of a bit looser play rather than having a job or two to do like I did. did last year. “

Underwood adds, “Jake is one of our most versatile guys, and he’ll always be able to hold any kite, for that matter at any size. He’s a guy who gives you that three-point shot. Now he added the ability to set a bullet screen and be a pick-and-pop guy. But he’s also this guy now who can get out of a ball screen and we feel pretty comfortable with him in dribbling transfers, zooming actions, pins, getting out and being able. to play games, not just for himself but for others. His ability to get out and run, he is an elite runner and never gets tired. His ability on the public field now due to his increased responsibilities in handling the ball he can go out and make plays. This is something that we see a lot here.

While Illinois still have a lot of talent with Cockburn, Curbelo and Frazier all back and in sophomores Coleman hawkins Making a difference, the Illini have entered the season without a great game goalie with Dosunmu now in the Chicago Bulls’ rotation and a 6-foot-6 fifth-year goaltender. Austin hutcherson missed the first two games due to a tailbone injury. Grandison isn’t as quick as Dosunmu, of course, but the 6-foot-6 goaltender takes a small slice of Dosunmu’s offensive role early on with 19 field goal attempts and eight free throw attempts in two games.

“I think Ayo was a great example to follow,” said Grandison, 23, who is actually two years older than Dosunmu. “I found myself in some actions that Ayo was put into. Not all of the pieces come my way, which is good, but in some actions I wouldn’t say I imagine what Ayo was doing, but took note of it. and I’m able to apply that a bit in the actions I’m in where I ended up in the last two games.

Grandison will be celebrating his 24th birthday on the first day of Final Four 2022. The graduate student – he already has a bachelor’s degree in sustainability of the earth, society and the environment – brings a lot of physical and emotional maturity to a team that matters. seven players who can legally buy a beer. Grandison speaks with a wisdom that usually only comes with a lot of life experience, and Underwood calls Grandison a “good leader” with the way he approaches his craft and role.

Grandison, who said he tries not to make a lot of mistakes just so his teammates can see him more as a leader, even jokingly described himself as a “fun uncle” because “I’m older. and I do the right things, but I can still hit it with you, joke around and so on, ”he said.

Even if he leads the team by scoring for two games, Grandison won’t be the star of this Illinois team, not with Cockburn imposing his will on the post and on the rims soon and Curbelo dazzling the nation as the point guard. In the game. But he’s always been a key contributor, and with these growing contributions, he should be further appreciated as one of the Big Ten’s top performers in a supporting role.

“He’s a guy who always comes out and plays hard, man,” Curbelo said. “He never takes a play off. You see him cutting hard all the time. He always goes to the boards. He’s still crashing, trying to get some extra possession, defending he’s still talking. He’s so active, man. So being around him is contagious. … Having Jake around is always a plus, always.