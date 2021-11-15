Entertainment
Back to Source: The Origins of Superman & Lois | Entertainment
This is an excerpt from TV Guide MagazinesSpecial Edition Sci-Fi & Fantasy Collectors
Krypton’s last son first flew into pop culture on the pages of DC Comics Action comics No. 1, published April 18, 1938. The Story of Kal-El, an alien posing as the mild-mannered Metropolis reporter Clark Kent, was created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster .
The issue (a copy of which recently sold for $ 3.25 million) also introduced the world to the fearless Lois Lane Daily Planet journalist who would become both the confidante and the wife of Supes. Over the decades that followed, the couple became one of the most iconic and immortalized couples of all time. But it took a long time to bring them together.
In 1952, Superman Adventures found George Reeves completing the famous costume (alongside Lois Platonic); the animated The New Adventures of Superman aired in 1966, followed by its inclusion in a cartoon in the 1973’s Saturday Morning classic Super friends. Fifteen years after audiences on the big screen fell in love with newcomer Christopher Reeves in the inimitable role of Superman in the 1978 epic, television gave us the rom-com camp of the 1993s. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman featuring Dean Cain and Teri hatcher, followed in 2001 by the teenage drama of a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling) in Smallville, contrary Erica durance. And since 1996, various cartoon versions of the couple have run on the small screen in projects such as Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League and Young justice.
The latest version of the duo took shape when Tyler hoechlin the guest played the role of Kal-El opposite cousin Kara (Melissa Benoist) to Super girl in 2016, with Elizabeth tulloch making her debut as Lois in The CWs 2018 Arrowverse Elseworlds crossover event. A year later, they featured prominently in the multi-show Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline, which also placed DCs Legends of Tomorrow cast member and Superman Returns Star Brandon routh as an alternate iteration of the Kal-El timeline. Overall, Lois and Clark had, well, a great run.
Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday January 11, 8 / 7c, The CW
