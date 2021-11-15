Star Trek: would Discovery’s David Ajala be Doctor Who’s next Doctor? The actor responds





Actor David Ajala returns to television this week as Cleveland Booker in season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery and, given his long career, fans can expect to see him stay on TV for years to come. In fact, there have been calls for the British actor to return to a series he surely knows, Doctor Who, but in an entirely different role. Some fans want to see Ajala as the doctor when Jodie Whittaker leaves , but is this something that is actually going to happen? I had the chance to talk to David Ajala after Star Trek: Discoveryfrom the panel at New York Comic-Con. Speaking of Season 4, we also briefly touched on whether or not he would throw his hat in the ring. be the next doctor in a long-running sci-fi show. First of all, Ajala was sure to respect the current Doctor before giving some reasonable thoughts on the idea of ​​reprising the lead role: By the way, I think Jodie Whittaker is fantastic. It’s always exciting when there’s a new doctor. I will gladly throw my hat in this ring among other rings if people suggest it, then I will gladly accept and kiss it for sure. Stranger things have happened. I will say that. Obviously, the fan favorite actor isn’t about to disappoint his admirers by shutting the door on any major job. So yes, count him as someone who would welcome the opportunity to play the role of the Doctor. when Russell T. Davies returns to the franchise. Whether or not this will happen is for everyone to guess, because it is possible Doctor Who hasn’t even auditioned any actors for the role yet. The actor would be an interesting choice for The Doctor and would be the first black man to play Doctor Who ‘is a leader in franchise history. Years ago he played the role of Peter in the season 5 episode “The Beast Below”. Fortunately, a previous guest spot doesn’t hurt her chances of playing the role. After all, Peter Capaldi and Karen Gillan originally both invited like other characters before landing their signature franchise roles. But because David Ajala is with Star Trek: Discovery for at least its fourth season, so his professional commitments to the series could present a scheduling conflict. Of course, we have no idea what the future holds for his character Cleveland Booker but, if he leaves at some point this season, maybe these Ajala rumors join in. Doctor Who will gain more steam. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 typing Paramount + on Thursday, November 18, and his performance could serve as a gauge for fans who might hesitate to see him become the new Doctor. During this time, Doctor Who: Flux is currently airing on BBC America Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Today’s best Paramount Plus offers

