Theater and film actor David Fox remembered as the champion of Canadian theater

Theater and film actor David Fox, revered for his dedication to bringing Canadian stories to life in theater, has passed away.

The artistic director of the Blyth Festival said Fox died at the age of 80 in a Toronto hospice late last week after a long battle with cancer.

Fox, a former high school teacher, became a fundamental figure in Canada’s alternative theater scene in the early 1970s.

He became known for his naturalistic performances at the start of Toronto’s Theater Passe Muraille, creating roles in productions as important as The farmhouse lounge,and 1837: The peasant revolt.

He went on to perform in major venues across the country, including the Stratford Festival and the Royal Alexandra Theater in Mirvish.

He has also landed numerous film and television roles, playing a recurring character on the CBC series. Road to Avonlea.

In his later years, Fox was acclaimed for his starring role in the 2015 production of the Watershed Shakespeare Festival Collective of King LearIn 2017, he produced a solo recitation of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” at the Red Sandcastle Theater in Toronto.

Fox remembered as the ‘titan’ of the Canadian scene

Her honors include a 1999 Dora Mavor Award for her performance in the Passe Muraille Theater The drawer boy, and a Sterling Award for his role in the years 1989 The invention of poetryat the Citadel Theater in Edmonton.

Fox was named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2018 for his contribution as a champion of Canadian theater.

News of Fox’s death sparked a wave of tributes on social media, with Blyth’s artistic director Gil Garratt remembering him as a “titan” on the Canadian scene.

“With his towering stature, incisive wit and blown glass heart, Fox possessed the kind of power on stage that took us all deeper into the dream,” Garratt wrote on Facebook.

“Fox had an inexhaustible capacity to go further and richer than any actor I had met, and the ability to strive to follow him is a gift I will cherish forever.”