



Mission Impossible: Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie has said that Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill almost got another big name actor in the bathroom battle.

The filmmakers behindMission Impossible: Falloutoriginally planned to cast a well-known actor as the third fighter in the film’s brutal bathroom brawl, but Paramount dropped the idea when the actor couldn’t keep pace with Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the 2018Impossible missionmovie, revealed a first look at the intense bathroom fight scene between Ethan Hunt (Cruise), August Walker (Cavill) and an unnamed fighter played by stuntman Liang Yang. The third role was not originally supposed to be Yang: The Initial Plan, according to McQuarrie’s remarks inHollywood journalist,was to surprise audiences by making the third fighter a recognizable actor, and then deliver an even bigger surprise when their character died suddenly at the end of the fight.

Related: Tom Cruise’s Space Movie Dream Shattered By Russian Project While McQuarrie has not revealed which (or how many) actors are considered for the role, the director has confirmed that at least one performer other than Yang is a serious contender for the third fighter in the bathroom. The actor in question underwent a “combat assessment” to see if they could take on Cruise’s Hunt and Walker’s Cavill, but ultimately they failed to keep pace. The role then fell to Yang, who was already working on the film as one of his stuntmen. “It’s a sequence that other actors, when they learn the required level of engagement, simply choose not to participate,” said McQuarrie, referring to the heavy physical toll of filming the scene. Related: Paramount Delays Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible 7 & Jackass Forever InPublication date, Agents Hunt and Walker track down a man they believe to be John Lark, a mysterious anarchist calling for the destruction of the current world order. After cornering the target in a public toilet, the agents get more than they expected as they engage in an intense brawl with “Lark”, who turns out to be a decoy. The impersonator wipes the floor with Cruise and Cavillas all three punches, clubbing each other with pipes, and throwing themselves through windows, sinks, and walls. Yang’s decoy almost wins the fight on its own before Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) steps in, killing him with a pistol. Although he didn’t use a renowned third actor for the fight, the brawl in the bathroom became one of the Impossible missionmost memorable scenes, and the one that played a major role in the consequencesmarketing campaign.Publication date is also the highest grossing film in the Impossible missionfranchise, and it’s considered by some to be one of the greatest action movies of all time. the consequencesfollowing, the titleMission Impossible 7,is currently in post-production and is slated to hit theaters on September 30, 2022. An eighth film in the series is slated for release on July 7, 2023. McQuarrie has returned to direct both sequels, and Cruise’s Hunt has returned to star. Continue Reading: No Time To Die Fix Mission: The Impossible’s Biggest Mistake Source:Hollywood journalist Eternals proves Tony Stark wasn’t the MCU’s first (or deadliest) Iron Man

