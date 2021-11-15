Master Chief TV series actor teases Xbox 20th anniversary news on Monday





Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief on the upcoming Halo TV show, has announced that “something very exciting” is going to happen on Monday, November 15th. Halo’s transmedia boss Kiki Wolfkill responded to the tweet saying: “Crazy conversation.” The suggestion here is that Microsoft will finally show or discuss the long-awaited Halo TV show on Monday as part of the Xbox 20th anniversary festivities. Nothing is confirmed yet, however. Something very exciting is happening tomorrow Pablo Schreiber (@schreiber_pablo) November 14, 2021 Schreiber is joined by Natascha McElhone of Californication as Dr. Halsey. Jen Taylor, who plays Cortana in video games, will also play the character on the TV show. Wolfkill said the Halo franchise as an FPS is limited in terms of storytelling opportunities since the main storyline focuses on one character: Master Chief. But with the TV show, there is an opportunity to expand the franchise and watch more characters and plot points. Microsoft’s actions with the Halo TV show may not appeal to everyone, Wolfkill admitted. “In a first person shooter, there isn’t a lot of character journey because of that willingness to hold onto a part of that character for people to pour into him,” she said. . “So television gives us a long-lasting ability to really focus on the character and the story in a way that’s harder to relay in a first-person game.” Wolfkill has alluded to this previously, saying the Halo TV show will be similar to Game of Thrones in terms of “scope, scale and complexity of relationships.” “A lot of the Halo backdrop is that kind of political drama. It’s something that [is touched on] very slightly in games and you see more of it in some of the other mediums, ”she said. “Some of these [Game of Thrones-style] the complexity is interesting. “ Unlike Game of Thrones, however, the Halo TV show will not feature incest. “No incest planned for this show, I’ll say it. If you’re looking for that, you won’t find it here,” Wolfkill said. The Halo TV show will air in 2022 on Paramount +. As for the game series, Halo Infinite will finally release on December 8, although a rumor suggests that multiplayer could be released on November 15.

