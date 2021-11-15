Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has expressed his desire to work in Bollywood, said

Dwayne johnson

Dwayne Johnson is a great Hollywood actor. Its popularity is not only in Hollywood but all over the world. His recent film Red Notice is popular with people. In Red Notice, these stars are seen doing a lot of action. At a press conference held to promote this film, he spoke.

Said – offer not yet received

Dwayne Johnson has yet to receive an offer of any Bollywood movie, but if he does receive an offer in the future, he will certainly consider it. Dwayne gave his opinion by responding to a question from the Hindustan Times during a press conference for the film Red Notice. Dwayne spoke a lot about India and Indian films at this press conference, as well as other star actors from this film, Gail Gadot and Ryan Reynold were also in attendance.

Dwayne has a big fan in India

Dwayne has a huge fan in India. Each of his films is seen and enjoyed by much of India. He also has a big fan in Bollywood. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is also a fan of Dwayne. Speaking of Bollywood, the star said that I haven’t received any offers before but would love to work here. And you know, I was also talking about it that day that two of the biggest cultures in the entertainment world emanated from Hollywood and Bollywood. We should have more crossovers, that would be nice and I’m aware of that.

Wonder Woman actress Gail Gadot was also partnered during this time, she also gave her opinion and said she can dance, she can do anything with ease. While Dwayne isn’t completely sure about this, I can do it easily. He was accompanied by Ryan who is the main role in this film. He was seen in the Marvel superhero movie Deadpool. He said Deadpool will easily adapt to Bollywood culture. Free Cow is good but Deadpool spilled blood. I think Deadpool would be perfect.

