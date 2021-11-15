10 actors who haven’t lived to see their most acclaimed movie come out

Sometimes misfortune happens and an actor dies before they can see their most acclaimed film. Some actors were even working on several different projects before their deaths.

A handful of actors have been nominated for an Oscar posthumously for their performance in said film. Some actors even won an Oscar after their death.





ten Heath Ledger won the award for Best Supporting Actor posthumously

Heath Ledger died at the age of 28, in January 2008, 6 months beforeThe black Knight’release of s.Ledger won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor posthumously for his portrayal of the Joker in the film. Her parents and sister accepted the award on her behalf.

Ledger was the second actor to win a posthumous Oscar and the fourth youngest actor to win. The first actor to win a posthumous Oscar was Peter Finch for his performance inNetwork,in 1977.

9 Philip Seymour Hoffman Dies While Filming Mockingjay – Part 2

Philip Seymour Hoffman had been in the film industry for many years before his last film was released. Hoffman died at the age of 46 from an accidental drug overdose in February 2014. He only had eight days of filming left for his role as Plutarch Heavensbee inHunger Games: Mockingjay – Part Two.

Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 was released in November 2014 after Hoffman’s death. The second part was released in November 2015. The remaining scenes that were filmed without Hoffman had a double body in its place.

8 Paul Walker’s performance was in part achieved using his brothers as body doubles

Paul Walker was widely known for his portrayal of Brian O’Conner in theFast Furiousfranchise. Walker died at age 40 in a car accident in 2013 beforefurious 7has been freed. In order to complete the film, his brothers were recruited as understudies and special effects were used.

Walker won an MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Duet with his co-star Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, for their performances inFast & Furious 6.Walker also won a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Star: Action posthumously.

7 Phil Hartman was tragically murdered by his wife

Phil Hartman was a frequent actor onSaturday Night Liveand even won a Primetime Emmy Award for his work. Hartman was shot dead by his wife in May 1998 before she committed suicide. His death took place two months before his portrayal of Phil Fimple inLittle soldiers.

Hartman was also Jiji’s voice inKiki’s Delivery Service ‘s English dub. This was, unfortunately, another film released after his death. In addition to acting, Hartman had also designed album covers for various groups.

6 Bruce Lee died shortly before entering the dragon

Bruce Lee was on his way to becoming one of the film industry’s biggest martial arts stars. His fame was tragically cut short by his sudden death in 1973 at just 32 years old. Lee was working on the filmGame of deathbefore he died. The film ran for five years due to little filming before Lee died.

Lee passed away just a month before the release of his most acclaimed film:Enter the Dragon.The film became one of the highest grossing films of that year.

5 Brandon Lee experiences a fate similar to his father’s

Bruce Lee’s acting and martial arts skills were passed on to his son, Brandon Lee. Brandon’s father, Bruce, died when Brandon was just eight years old. Lee even turned down the role of playing his father in the film: Dragon: The Story of Bruce Lee.He said it would be too “awkward” to describe his parents’ romance.

Brandon was tragically and accidentally injured on set while filming The crowby defective blank ammunition and later died in a hospital at just 28 years old. There were only eight days of filming left.The crowended up being a commercial success.

4 Several James Dean films have been released posthumously

James Dean was a rising star in the Hollywood film industry before he died at the age of 24 in a car accident in 1955. Although he only spent five years in the industry, he was awarded two Oscar nominations for Best Actor posthumously for his performances inEast of Eden andGiant.

Dean was the first actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination. His most remarkable film,Rebel without cause, was released just months before his death.

3 Clark Gable and co-star Marilyn Monroe have died months apart

Clark Gable had a wide range of roles in the Hollywood film industry and was often referred to as the “King of Hollywood”. Gable is widely known for his role as Rhett Butler in Blown away by the wind. Another of Gable’s most notable roles was in Arthur MillerThe marginalizedalongside her co-star Marilyn Monroe.

This film was the last two films of the stars. Gable died months beforeThe marginalizedwas released in November 1960 from two heart attacks at the age of 59.

2 Oliver Reed had a long career in Hollywood before his death

Oliver Reed was no stranger to the film industry before his death in May 1999. Reed is known for his role as Athos inThe three MusketeersandThe four musketeers.

Reed died of a heart attack in Malta while filming for his role as Antonius Proximo in Ridley Scott’sGladiator. He was 61 years old. Reed was posthumously nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor. He lost to Jude Law for his performance inThe talented Mr. Ripley.

1 Adrienne Shelly was also tragically murdered

Adrienne Shelly is another star on this list who was tragically murdered. Police believed it was a suicide until further investigation ruled out based on evidence found at the scene. She was killed in November 2006 at just 40 years old. His successful film,Waitress,was released in 2007. She had written, acted and directed the film.

Waitress won several awards and was subsequently adapted into a Broadway musical in 2016. Music and lyrics were performed by singer Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Mueller starred in the musical.

