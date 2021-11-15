BTS: V compares pet to Godzilla while playing with another dog, ARMY says “Yeontan is tired of cheating”

The BTS V member left ARMY in a split after comparing his pet dog, Yeontan, to a Godzilla. The comment appeared in a BTS Bangtan Bomb posted on Sunday.

In the video, taken while filming Butter for Good Morning America, a two-year-old Pomeranian Teacup caught the attention of BTS members. While everyone played with the dog at regular intervals, V spent most of the time with the dog. He’s so different from Tan. Tan gained weight. So much ! Tan is basically Godzilla now, V Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin have informed.

It’s all fur, J-Hope replied. He’s fluffier but he’s also put on weight, V said. His description left fans divided. One fan commented, Yeontan has had enough of cheating. If the tan is Godzilla, then what do we call bam? another asked, referring to Jungkook’s dog. I’m not sure if Taehyung complimenting or denouncing Yeontan on his back, another fan wondered.

V revealed that he became a dog dad for Yeontan in 2017. On Jin’s birthday live, he introduced fans to his pet dog. The Pomeranian has appeared in a few of V’s social media videos. One of her famous appearances was in a behind-the-scenes video of a performance, shared by BTS, in which J-Hope danced with Yeontan on Mic Drop.

Lately, BTS has been busy with its likely rehearsals of upcoming performances. The group is set to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards later this week. They will dance to the remix of their song Butter with Megan Thee Stallion during the awards ceremony. The group was also nominated in four categories during the awards ceremony.

BTS will host a four-day concert in Los Angeles at the end of this month. The concert, titled Permission to Dance – in LA, will take place November 27-28 and December 1-2 at SoFi Stadium.