Bridge Reopens + Queen Mary Actor + Top Rated LB Nursing Home

Generally sunny and pleasant. High: 78 Low: 55. Here are the best stories today in Long Beach:

Update of the Vincent Thomas Bridge: Saturday we learned a man who climbed the Vincent Thomas Bridge. He mounted a support beam 350 feet above the road. Later in the afternoon he came down safe and sound after spending about 31 hours there. Traffic reopened at 3:30 p.m. (NBC) The Queen mary now plays the role of a Potemkin village. Saturday's Entertainment Report noted that ABC-TV was on board to film a series "Career Opportunities in Murder & Mayhem." The ship is the majestic liner. It was a cruise ship for "Reno 911!" After attention subsided, the Queen Mary resumed her albatross existence around the city council's neck. (The Salvation) US News assessed over 15,000 nursing facilities nationwide. The ratings became public in October. Do you know who came out on top in Long Beach? It's the Alamitos Belmont Rehabilitation Hospital at 3901 East 4th Street. At the other end of the spectrum is the Intercommunity care center at 2626 Grand Avenue. (US News) The officials performed a victory lap and took advantage of a photo op at the Long Beach Harbor Friday. They celebrated the passage of infrastructure bill. Of the $ 1 trillion at stake, $ 17 billion is earmarked for "ports and waterways". (LB Business Journal) Do you know what happened in 1929? The Long Beach Poly Boys Water Polo Team won a CIF victory. Well, this drought is over. Sunday News reports that the team won the CIF Southern Section Championship! The Jackrabbits beat Crespi 14-11. Games of the CIF State Regional Championship begin Tuesday. (The 562)

American Red Cross Blood Drive (9h00)

Rising TIDE Hybrid (2:30 p.m.)

Ramona Park Extracurricular Program (3:00 p.m.)

Monday Mezcal (3:00 p.m.)

Long Beach Police Department: We mourn with the PD the death of one of his officers, who was found dead from an apparent suicide on Saturday afternoon. Please keep the officer's family, friends and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn. (Facebook)

Long Beach State Athletics: Congratulations to Justina King for scoring her 1,000th road point against Boise State! Justina is the 26th player in LBSU women's basketball program history to achieve this great accomplishment! (Instagram)

City of Long Beach: Don't procrastinate! Get your booster today! Here is a list of vaccination sites for boosters and vaccines for anyone 5 years of age and older. Minors must have the consent of the parent or guardian. Visit the website to make an appointment. (Facebook)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/longbeach-ca/bridge-reopens-actor-queen-mary-top-rated-lb-nursing-home

