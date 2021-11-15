INTERVIEW: This PEM exhibition reappropriates, counts with the Salem witch trials

Photo: Alexander McQueen. UK. 1969 – 2010. Evening dress (detail), from the In Memory of Elizabeth How collection, Salem, 1692, Prêt-à-porter collection, fall / winter 2007. Velvet, glass beads and satin. Gift of anonymous donors in London who are friends of the Peabody Essex Museum. 2011.44.1. Peabody Museum Essex. Photo courtesy of Bob Packert / Provided by PEM with permission.

Salem, Massachusetts has a long standing reputation for witch trials that took place there in the 17th century. To this day, that gruesome episode still resonates, whether it’s in the Halloween festivities that fill the streets in October, or the many witch-themed souvenir shops that line Essex Street’s Main Street. In the middle of downtown Salem is an institution that strives to tell the true story of the trials, focusing on the real story and the artistic objects that were inspired in them by this sad and tragic event.

The Peabody Essex Museum, known as PEM, has launched a new effort to publicly display its vast treasure house of witch trial documents and items from its collection. In 2020, the museum staged a successful exhibition focused on 17th century trials, and now they have expanded that vision with The Salem Witch Trials: Calculation and Recovery, which is visible until March 20.

This exhibition combines the old and the new. There are still these unique documents and artifacts from the time, including a 1690 wooden cane and loom belonging to Rebecca Putnam, but now they are brought into conversation with pieces by Alexander McQueen from his collection of 2007. In memory of Elizabeth How, Salem, 1692. McQueen, the late British fashion designer, was actually a descendant of How, one of the women who was convicted and hanged in the trials, according to press notes. Another addition to the exhibit are selections from Frances F. Denny’s photographic series, Major Arcana: Portraits of Witches in America. Ultimately, this Calculation and recovery is a marriage between the historical and the novel, the oblivion and the familiar.

“We had an exhibit on witch trials in 2020, and it was the first time that the museum exhibited authentic 17th-century materials, therefore trial documents and some artefacts, for over 20 years,” said Lydia Gordon, one of the co-curators. “It really brought people back to that time and that 17th century story. [They] did a great job describing the human side of the story and really empathizing with the people who were in this crisis, and tragically some of them didn’t make it out alive. And so, given the complexities of 2020, this exhibit, which opened in September, posed some challenges for us to share it widely with the public due to the pandemic restrictions, but we generated a lot of interest. And so we knew we wanted to do something again this year.

Co-curators, including Gordon, Ann C. Pingree, and Paula Richter, attempted to cover similar themes, but they did not want to focus solely on the 17th century. Instead, they became interested in contemporary art and how stories from centuries ago still live today.

“And so the idea was to bring contemporary artists to dialogue with historical and authentic material … to move the conversation forward in today, in today’s narrative and in the context of today”, Gordon said. “And so for the two contemporary responses to the witch trials, the artists have ancestral connections to the trials, whether they are people who have served on the judicial committee or those who have been accused. It was important for us that the artists were the descendants of the 17th century crisis; it was important to us and we were really excited to introduce Frances F. Denny, a contemporary photographer, as well as famous fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

When visitors to the EMP first enter the exhibition space, they will learn about the 17th century trials, which Gordon says help form the basis of the whole experience. There are many objects and documents to browse, and the co-curators have drawn a narrative that speaks to the social and contextual fabric of this moment. It was a time when religious fervor was the rule of the day, and false accusations were leveled against the most vulnerable in society, including girls and women.

“Much of the 17th century artefacts that we have come from those people who were living at that time and facing these accusations, who were writing petitions on behalf of their neighbors who were wrongly accused,” she said. “We have items that were sometimes part of their home, like the architecture of their home, gifts, and we hope those items somehow embody the voices and experiences of the very real people who were involved. And then we used a case study of a woman who was charged in the trials, Elizabeth How, and we kind of traced her story in a section that showcases the dress and the Alexander McQueen collection that he created. taking inspiration from Elizabeth How, of whom he is a descendant of. Then, the visitor is greeted by the series of photographs of portraits of Frances Dennys, Major Arcana: Portraits of Witches in America, and then we end with an answer and a place for reflection. And so there are many ways to experience the gallery, but conceptually, that’s how we presented it.

Denny’s photographs are a highlight of the exhibition. Gordon said the photographer discovered she had an ancestral connection to one of the judges in the Salem witch trials, in addition to a woman who had been accused of witchcraft 20 years earlier in another part of Massachusetts .

“So Frances, as a portrait painter, all of her work is really dedicated to the construction and the spaces that build these modes of female identity and the construction of female identity and femininity, and she was really interested in thinking. to this relationship between our understanding of a 17th century witch, which is an identity that no one claimed for themselves, ”Gordon said. “It was a word that was forced on people, mainly women, to control them and silence them. They would not have identified as a witch in Salem and throughout history; However, we do know that there is a contemporary community of witches who identify with each other across the spectrum.

Denny was interested in understanding who occupies the identity of the witch in the 21st century and what that identity means. In particular, she wanted to explore what this identity looked like and what type of practices it involved. For Gordon, Denny’s photographs redefine and diversify what a witch is today.

“There are 13 of the 78 portraits she photographed in total,” Gordon said of the show’s selections. “It presents individuals who identify as a witch in a way that goes beyond the Anglo-European context, so it really presents and celebrates those with cultural roots, who are herbalists, who are readers of tarot, who have a respect for nature, shamans. All types of witches are present in the gallery. I think it gives some representative justice to those who were altered and ostracized, and their voices were historically silent. “

By John Soltes / Editor / [email protected]

The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming is now on view at the Peabody Essex Museum through March 20. Click here for more information and tickets.

Frances F. Denny (1984 -) United States Marie et chignon, (New York, New York), 2016 de Major Arcana: Portraits of Witches in America archival pigment print from the 26×20 series. Courtesy of the artist and ClampArt, New York, NY.