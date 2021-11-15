Entertainment
Champion racing driver and best instructor, Bob Bondurant, dies | Business
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) Bob Bondurant, a former auto racing champion who opened a high performance driving school in 1968 and taught many prominent actors for their movie roles, has passed away. He was 88 years old.
According to his family and the Bondurant Racing School website, Bondurant died on Friday in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley. No cause of death has been revealed.
Bondurant has taught stunt driving, competitive driving, police chase driving, evasive driving for drivers and bodyguards, and other skills, according to the website. His school has had more than 500,000 graduates, he said.
Among the celebrities Bondurant taught road driving for their movie roles were Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, James Garner, Nicolas Cage, Robert Wagner, Tim Allen and Christian Bale, according to the website.
Born in Evanston, Illinois, Bondurant and his family moved to California at the age of 2.
As a teenager, he rode motorcycles on dirt tracks before switching to cars in 1958 and racing for the Shelby American, Ferrari and Eagle teams.
Bondurant won 30 of the 32 Corvette races from 1961 to 1963, and he won the GT class at Le Mans in 1964, co-piloting with fellow American Dan Gurney.
Seriously injured in a 1967 crash at Watkins Glen, New York, Bondurant came up with an idea for a high performance driving school while recovering.
He opened the school in early 1968 at the Californias Orange County International Raceway, then moved it to Ontario, California, and later to Sonoma, north of San Francisco.
Bondurant moved the driving school to Phoenix following the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in California.
He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2003.
Bondurant is survived by his wife, Pat, who is President and CEO of Bondurant Racing School. She is committed to continuing the heritage of the school.
Bob Bondurant has had a global impact on the motorsport industry, and his legacy will live on forever as Bondurant Racing School moves forward into the future, Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese said in a statement.
Plans for the funeral were not immediately available on Sunday.
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Nicolas Cage’s first name.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://kdhnews.com/business/champion-race-car-driver-top-instructor-bob-bondurant-dies/article_ca80e794-13a6-50fc-a0ce-7d72371683cf.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]