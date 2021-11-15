Rangers star Alfredo Morelos poses with Hollywood giant Gerard Butler at the Glasgow club





RANGERS ace Alfredo Morelos posed with Hollywood giant Gerard Butler after they met at a club in Glasgow. The Gers star shared the snapshot with her new boyfriend to 251,000 Instagram followers. 1 The Gers striker and Hollywood star stopped to pose for a photo The pair are believed to have been enjoying a night out at The Sanctuary nightclub in west Glasgow. The footballer was impeccably dressed in a black sweater and stylish jeans and sneakers. This isn’t the first time the striker has turned heads with his wardrobe. Fans already believed he landed a new sponsor after appearing head-to-toe dressed in designer label Gucci. TheIbroxstar was an unused replacement in his team’s 4-2 win over Ross County, with Fashion Sakala starting and Kemar Roofe coming off the bench. But the Colombia international showed he wasn’t too disappointed to be left out by posting a photo of himself smiling at home last night. He clearly has a taste for designer labels after sharing a photo of himself with a number of Louis Vuitton bags and boxes last week. Meanwhile, Gerard Butler has admitted to wreaking havoc on the set of his new movie after attempting his own stunts. Actor TheScots, 51, stars as deadly assassin Bob Viddick in the new action thriller Copshop. The film shows the hitman tracking down a crook who tries to dodge justice by getting arrested. Earlier this year, Butler filed a lawsuit claiming he owes him $ 7.1 million for the 2013 action film Olympus Has Fallen. Watch Rangers star Morelos pull out a bottle of champagne and Goldson open the minibus door as they leave the title party We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video for The Scottish Sun? Write to us at [email protected] or call 0141 420 5300

