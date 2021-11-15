International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 654, collects toys for toddlers

UPPER CHICHESTER – It may be a bit early to put out the Christmas tunes, but the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 654 is asking for community help to help make the holidays brighter for those less fortunate .

IBEW collects new unwrapped toys for a distribution show featuring Jacky Bam Bam from 93.3 WMMR as the toys are distributed throughout the Delco community.

It all started with a Marine and a pandemic food drive.

When the pandemic struck and everything was shut down, IBEW members made a choice.

“We were shocked,” said Paul Mullen, IBEW Commercial Director. “For 654, instead of taking 2020 and feeling sorry for ourselves, we decided to give back.

Among other things, they provided meals to frontline workers at the Crozer Health System and Riddle Hospital. They also organized a food drive in June 2020.

“I couldn’t overcome the generosity of the whole community,” Mullen said. The union was able to collect and distribute over 30 trucks full of food while raising $ 15,000 for more.

They had wanted to do something for Christmas but couldn’t do it. Then this year IBEW member and Marine Fred Ries stepped forward.

Ries, who has been with the IBEW for three years, served in the US Marine Corps from 2011 to 2017.

While in the Reserve, he participated in Toys for Tots with his fellow Marines at the Folsom center. And, he continued to collect toys to take them back for Marine distribution.

“I did it myself,” Ries said. “I would go there. Every year they already had the toys. Volunteers would separate the toys. So, I started making my own toy collections for them.

As he was finishing his reserves, he began his apprenticeship with the IBEW, where Mullen asked him to form a veterans committee.

“I spread the word and the guys started bringing me toys,” Ries said.

And, the idea came to him to enlarge it.

“One of the first things I said to (Mullen was) ‘I made this Toys for Tots, if you get all the local behind it will be even better,’ said Ries.

Now there is a collection box in the IBEW lobby.

“It worked really well,” said Ries. “The union has a lot of members. We are able to set it all in motion.

And, everything remains local.

“All of the toys we collect will be for the kids in Delaware County,” Ries said. “It comes right back to our community. This takes a lot of the burden off parents who may not be able to afford to provide everything for children. It is as much for parents as it is for children.

He said those wishing to donate and those wishing to receive a toy can go to toysfortots.org for information on campaigns in their area.

Today, the public as well as IBEW members and families are welcome to the Toy Drive Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“You can come drop the toys off and say hello,” Ries said.

In the meantime, Mullen said the community can drop off toys in the IBEW room during business hours, although they are encouraged to drop them off at night or on Saturdays as it is usually crowded.

“We can always adjust our schedule,” Mullen said.

IBEW members also thanked the Fraternal Order of Police and State Representatives Craig Williams, R-160 from Upper Chichester, Chris Quinn, R-168 from Middletown and Jennifer O’Mara, D-165 , from Springfield for helping with the toy drive. by picking up toys and having collection bins in their offices.

For Toys for Tots, IBEW 654 will be collecting new, unwrapped toys from its venue at 3729 Chichester Ave. at Boothwyn, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For questions or to make other arrangements, call the room at 610-494-2820.