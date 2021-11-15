Entertainment, lifestyle, news

From left to right, Kenneth Turino, Manager of Community Partnerships and Resource Development for Historic New England, presents Donecca Thurston, Director of the Lynn Museum / Lynn Arts, and Cindy Sous and Davey Chhoeun, of Khmer Identity, with a joint Community Preservation Act grant that will help fund a Khmer Identity exhibit in 2022. (Jakob Menendez)

LYNN The Lynn Museum / Lynn Arts received a grant of $ 1,250 from Historic New England to support a new exhibition in partnership with Khmer Identity.

The grant supports printing, marketing and programming supplies and expenses for a collaborative exhibit between the museum and Khmer Identity, a platform honoring Khmer heritage and contemporary Khmer voices.

“The organization offers temporary exhibitions and innovative programs to engage and enrich

Lynns is a diverse population and is eager to reconnect with the Khmer community, ”said Historic New England. “Lynn has the third largest population of Cambodians in the United States”

Each year, Historic New England rewards a community of the Herbert and Louise Whitney Fund

preservation grant to a small to medium-sized heritage preservation organization in each of the five New England states.

As a commitment to telling the full story of the history of the region, these grants support projects that save and develop the stories shared in communities.

Khmer Identity designer and illustrator Cindy Sous said the grant for this project will help install a series of photographs that will be on display within the museum.

“The purpose of Khmer identities is to highlight the different identities that exist within our community,” Sous said.

Khmer Identity founder, writer and visionary Daveth Cheth thanked Historic New England for this grant, as well as Lynn Museum director Doneeca Thurston for working with Khmer Identity to secure the grant.

“We are opening in April and we would love for you to come and see our work and support the Lynn Museum,” Cheth said.