Seth Rogen attends the 2021 Vulture Festival in Hollywood … before the premiere of Santa Inc.

Seth Rogen was seen at the 2021 Vulture Festival at the Hollywood Roosevelt on Sunday.
The 39-year-old artist appeared to be enjoying the spotlight as he posed for several photos at the event, where he was scheduled to address an audience about his future projects.
The actor’s appearance was also aimed at promoting his upcoming animated series, Santa Inc., which will be released to the public in the future.
Rogen wore a tan multi-pocket corduroy jacket and matching pants during the event.
The Pineapple Express star contrasted the more earthy tones of her outerwear with a light beige colored button-down shirt.
He also kept it slightly casual in a stylish pair of multi-colored sneakers at the Festival.
The development of Santa Inc. was originally announced in May of last year, when Rogen and Sarah Silverman signed on to work on the project.
The series centers around a high-ranking elf named Candy Smalls, who seeks to become the first female version of Santa Claus.
Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max, previously spoke to Deadline and told the outlet that she was excited about the upcoming project.
“I have long dreamed of taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and R-rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to the vocals, I knew it was a perfect choice for us at Max, she said.
The media figure went on to express that the series’ protagonists were well suited to direct the program.
“Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedic duo for this challenging and very funny animated series directed by hysterical Alexandra Rushfield,” she said.
The three entertainment industry figures are also executive producers of the show.
Makkos added, “We can’t wait to dive into the world of animation with our partners at Point Gray and bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way.”
It was later revealed by Variety that the show would be animated using stop-motion techniques.
The outlet also reported that several artists, such as Nicholas Braun, Gabourey Sidibe and Craig Robinson, had signed up to voice various characters.
Santa Inc. will premiere on the HBO Max streaming service at an unspecified future date.
