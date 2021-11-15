New HBO Max Comedy Sails Between Identity, Money & “The Sex Lives Of College Girls”: NPR

DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: A new comedy on HBO Max is called “The Sex Lives Of College Girls”. But it focuses much more on the lives of four freshman roommates – money or the lack of it, identity, social status and, of course, school.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE SEX LIFE OF COLLEGE GIRLS”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Morning.

PAULINE CHALAMET: (as Kimberly Finkle) Hello. Happy FDOC.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As a character) Huh?

CHALAMET: (as Kimberly Finkle) First day of school.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Oh, okay.

KURTZLEBEN: It’s enthusiastic, naive, and big-hearted Kimberly Finkel who is one of the main characters. The show is co-created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. And it stars Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly. Pauline Chalamet is now joining us from Los Angeles. Pauline, welcome to the program.

CHALAMET: Thank you.

KURTZLEBEN: So let’s start with the basics. Tell us about Kimberly. How does the world she comes from compare to the one she finds herself in at school?

CHALAMET: Well, Kimberly is from a small town in Arizona. She comes from a working middle class family. And she’s kinda used to being a big fish in a little pond. He is someone who excels in school, who takes school very seriously, and who has managed to make his way into one of those elite private liberal institutions. And she gets there and is, all of a sudden, a very small fish in a very big pond and is kind of forced to deal with all these different social dynamics that are at play when you first get to college. .

KURTZLEBEN: And we have a clip from the show that illustrates a lot of this disparity between his hometown and this college. It happens when another student throws trash on the floor in front of Kimberly and her colleague at the campus cafe where they have work-study jobs. Let’s listen.

(THE SEXUAL LIFE OF GIRLS COLLEGES)

CHALAMET: (Like Kimberly Finkel) Everyone on this campus has no money. Some of us have to work these jobs because, although we didn’t know it until we got here, we’re pretty poor. So yeah, maybe I don’t have the latest iPhone. And maybe I don’t know what couscous is. But I am still an (expletive) person. And him too. So treat us like we matter (expletive), okay?

(TO LAUGH)

KURTZLEBEN: What does Kimberly learn about herself through her experiences? How does she grow during the show?

CHALAMET: Well, I think during the show, at first, she kind of – she really feels out of place. And I think that quickly she is forced to face the fact that not coming from an incredibly privileged background is actually a strength in itself, that sometimes having to work alongside your studies roots you in the reality of the world much more than just – you I know, I always say college is kind of a purgatory because you’re a kid, but you think you’re an adult. And most of the time, you know, parents help you pay for it, but you also assert your independence. So you’re really, like, that kind of no man’s land. And I think when you have to work, when you’re in school, you have to be grounded in the reality of what’s to come after you graduate.

KURTZLEBEN: We talked about a few of the other topics on this show: academics, economics. But we haven’t touched on the subject of the title, sex. It seems there has been a slight uptick over the past few years in movies and TV shows that frankly and often comically deal with young women and sex. There is “Booksmart”. There is “The Edge Of Seventeen”. Why do you think there is this increase?

CHALAMET: Well, I think we’re in a time right now where we’re starting to reframe how we think about sex, how we talk about sex, what sex is. And I think when we move into an era where we start to listen to women more generally, that also means taking into account the experiences of teenage girls and young adult women whose, you know, early sexual experiences tend to fail. not be as good, say, presented to the world.

KURTZLEBEN: Are there any particular themes or ideas that the show was able to address through sex?

CHALAMET: Yes. Yes. No, I think there are a lot. I mean, I know, for example, there’s, you know, hiding certain things about your sexuality or your gender in general – right? – think that everyone is doing it in a way. And you wonder if you are doing it right. And in that, you don’t share much about it. You keep it to yourself. Then there’s the idea of ​​being incredibly outgoing with all of your sexual endeavors because you think everyone, again, is doing it in a certain way. And you try to fit in. I also think it’s really hard at the start of your sexual endeavors, let’s say – it is – to somehow realize that communication is super important. And I think it’s something that we forget to point out, that communication is something that is just as important as the act itself.

KURTZLEBEN: Let’s move up a gear here. You also grew up in a nice family of artists. If I understood correctly, your mother was a dancer.

CHALAMET: Yes.

KURTZLEBEN: Your brother Timothée is an actor. Do you see their influence and what attracts you as an artist and vice versa?

CHALAMET: I think part of what is so great about the arts in general is that everyone will find their own way. I am truly grateful to my mother. I went to so many Broadway shows growing up. And that was really his thing. She was a musical theater dancer. And she absolutely loved taking me to see different musicals. And that inevitably influenced who I am today.

But I think I personally had a very roundabout way of getting to where I am today and realizing what kind of stories I want to tell. For a very long time, I didn’t really think I wanted to be an actor. When I got to university, I studied political studies. And I really thought I wanted to be a journalist or a lawyer. And, finally, I kind of got off that train of reading a lot of feminist literature and kind of opened up my horizons. And I realized that I was interested in tackling this industry from my own personal experiences. And I wanted this to be my way.

KURTZLEBEN: This is Pauline Chalamet from the new HBO Max series “The Sex Lives Of College Girls”, released on November 18th. Pauline, thank you very much.

CHALAMET: Thank you very much.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.