Ben Affleck explains why starring in George Clooneys the Tender Bar was an extremely rare career moment Contenders LA

At the Sundays Contenders Film: Los Angeles event, The tender bar Star Ben affleck and the two young actors tye sheridan and Daniel Ranieri who share the role of older and younger JR Moehringer in George Clooneys’ film version of Moehringer’s memoir, joined me virtually as part of the Amazon Studios presentation.

Clooneys sequel to her Netflix sci-fi pic Midnight sky is an adaptation of the personal coming-of-age story of successful Pulitzer Prize-winning Moehringers, with the screenplay by Oscar-winning actor William Monahan (The dead, The player).

It tells the story of JR (Sheridan and Ranieri), a boy growing up on Long Island who searches for father figures among the patrons of his uncle Charlies (Affleck) bar. As his mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to provide her son with denied opportunities and to leave his father’s (Christopher Lloyd) dilapidated home, JR begins to pursue his romantic and professional dreams.

Tender Bar Trailer: First Look at Ben Affleck in George Clooney’s Amazon Coming-Of-Age Movie

For Affleck, reuniting with Clooney almost a decade after the two shared Oscars for Best Picture for 2012 Argo, in which Affleck also directed and starred, this reunion in which he simply acts was a dream come true.

It’s really only once in two in my entire career that a great director sends me a great script with a good role and offer that to me. It’s very unusual, Affleck told me. I always thought I was generating my own material and putting things together, and this was one of those things that I thought would happen to the luckiest people. It was just manna from heaven.

Before I even read it, I just wanted to do it with George, he added. I like her a lot but I didn’t even know how Well a director that he really was, especially with the actors and how much he would help me. I read the part and thought, is this a joke? because anyone would do that. I was just thrilled. It was obvious. It was one of those very easy decisions that you will never regret. You have a lot of hope about it and the experience was everything I could have hoped for and the other cast was fabulous. I know everyone always says this, you would be expected to say it in these situations, but this is the rare exception where everything is true.

Sheridan opened up about his relationship with JR as he played the older teenager in hopes of going to Yale and becoming a reporter.

Tender Bar London Film Festival review: Ben Affleck and George Clooney’s team for a warm and memorable family story

I think I personally connected with a lot of this character, he said. I think a lot of people see the movie or read the memoir and know someone they might have grown up with who only had one parent at home. I think it’s a story about a lot of people, but I think for me it was the idea of ​​trying to get over a place you’re from and all the stereotypes that go with it. I think it spoke to me a lot, and then I was a fan of a lot of Georges films and then there was the chance to work with an actor-director like that, and Ben too. And he had a lot of heart. It’s a film that feels good, especially at the moment.

Ranieri had never made a movie before and was essentially discovered from a YouTube video that went viral in which he spoke out against the pandemic.

It was crazy. My mom shot a video of me swearing. She showed it to a few friends. It has gone viral. Then a few months later Jimmy Kimmel saw him on some Instagram comedians and then his assistant reached out to my mom and said Jimmy wanted me to be on that show that night, he said. So I was on the show and right after that George Clooney’s assistant Rachel Tenner contacted us and said George wanted me in his next movie. How’s it going ??

Well he made happen, and Ranieri steals all of his scenes and wants to be an actor now.

Amazon Studios opens The tender bar in theaters Dec. 17 in Los Angeles and New York City, followed by a nationwide rollout five days later. It will be available worldwide to stream on January 7 via Amazon Prime Video.

