The complex history of Asian representation in Hollywood

In the late 1800s, Chinese immigrants were brought to the United States to work on the railroads. Some came out of despair because of the economic consequences of the Opium Wars (Thank you, Great Britain), others were essentially kidnapped and enslaved. After the completion of the transcontinental railroad, Americans realized that Chinese workers had no reason to stay. Fearing the Chinese would extend their welcome, a wave of anti-Chinese sentiment swept through the nation.

The difference was exploited in the visual media, sometimes to entertain, ridicule and exclude. Chinese men were stereotyped as degenerate heroin addicts whose presence encouraged prostitution, gambling, and other immoral activities. Chinese women were often described as the deceptive, mysterious and sexually attractive dragon lady.

After the rise of Hollywood, overgeneralization and visual hazing of Asians began to make their way into the movies. For example, the lime molding of Mr. Yunioshi in the years 1961 Breakfast at Tiffany’s reflects anti-Asian racism and a strengthening of Eurocentrism. In the 1960s Suzie Wong’s world, Nancy Kwan embodies the stereotype of the lotus flower, also known as porcelain doll or geisha. The lotus flower trope portrays Asian women on screen as objects of desire, but disposable.

Considered the first Chinese-American Hollywood star, Anna May Wong gained immense recognition for her role as an exotic and murderous dancer, the Ling Moy princes in Daughter of the Dragon, as well as his role as a Mongol slave in The Thief of Baghdad, another role of Lady Dragon. Finally, Wong was fed up with the industry’s relentlessness to portray Asians in a bad light.

In 1959, Wongnoted, When I die, my epitaph should read: I died a thousand dead. It was the story of my film career. Most of the time I acted in mystery and intrigue stories. They didn’t know what to do with me in the end, so they killed me. Although Wong paved the way for Asian representation in Hollywood, the pioneering actress suffered at the hands of racist filmmakers throughout her career.

Western culture has a long history of emasculation of Asian men, and Hollywood saw no problem with that. From Fu Manchu to Charlie Chan, the use of the yellow face, cultural appropriation and racial stigma have reinforced the racist stereotypes perpetuated in the visual media. However, the most enduring pop culture rebuttal of these stereotypes would emerge after the arrival of Bruce Lee, who blew up the racial barriers built by Hollywood with a one-inch punch.

Lee had gained notoriety with his role in The green hornet TV shows. After a year of playing Van Williams’ sidekick, the series was canceled in 1967. Believing that Chinese culture had a lot to offer, Lee began to launch projects such as The silent flute and The warrior at Warner Bros. Although the studio liked one of its concepts enough to develop a TV show, Lee was overlooked for the lead role in favor of a more profitable Caucasian actor.

Troubled by his inability to find other suitable roles, Lee returned to Hong Kong in 1971 to further his acting career. After signing a two-film deal with Golden Harvest, Bruce Lee revolutionized the entire film industry. Following the release of The big boss, Lee has become an instant icon, the superstar who separatesThe big bossof all previous Hong Kong action movies. The fight scenes were a ballet that captured the audience’s attention. When he fought, he fought to win.

After a string of critically and commercially successful films, Hollywood got interested in Lee again. In 1973, Enter the Dragon marked Lees’ first Hollywood film and Warner Bros.’s first foray into the kung fu genre on the big screen. Having earned 410 times its initial budget, Enter the Dragon is one of the highest grossing films of all time (equivalent to over $ 1 billion adjusted for inflation). In 2004, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being of “cultural, historical or aesthetic significance”.

Lee’s unprecedented success marked a paradigm shift in Hollywood. Before Lees’ fame, Asian men were portrayed as submissive servants, unskilled laborers, or evil geniuses with thin pencil mustaches modeled on Fu Manchu. However, his accomplishments would soon become both a blessing and a curse.

Although Lee flirted with comedy in his one and only directorial feature, Way of the Dragon, his sudden disappearance would make him and his successors synonymous with the genre he popularized. In the 1980s, the popularity of Bruce Lee and martial arts films led to the entrenchment of the “All Asians Know About Martial Arts” trope. Each new martial arts actor, from Jackie Chanto Jet Li, is called “the next Bruce Lee”. Bruce Lee has become the unattainable standard set by Hollywood by which all other Asian actors must be measured.

Martial arts films remained Hong Kong’s most recognized cultural export in the 1970s and 1980s, and its success laid the foundation for Hong Kong New Wave filmmakers (1970s and 2000s). The film movement saw the arrival of commercially astute productions from John Woo and Tsui Hark, as well as the establishment of a new reputation for Hong Kong arthouse cinema, with Wong Kar-waisDays of being wild (1991) and Chungking Express(1994) which has received wide critical acclaim.

2000 is a victorious year for Asian cinema. At the Cannes Film Festival 2000, Wong kar-wai presented his magnum opus, Love mood. At the same Cannes that year, Ang Lees Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon made its glorious premiere. The two films were also a game-changer and heralded the arrival of Asian cinema in international theaters, becoming a revelation for audiences and industry players alike.

The liberation of Crazy Rich Asians was hailed as a major milestone for representation in Hollywood. Of course, because it was the first studio film since the years 1993 The Joy of Luck Club to present an entirely Asian ensemble. Lulu wangs The farewell published later, earned praise for his familiar but rare depictions of Asian families

In 2021, the Chinese filmmaker Chlo zhao won the award for Best Director at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, becoming the first woman of color to win the award. Last year the world was in awe as Parasite swept the Oscars. Recently, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings became the biggest movie of the year in the United States. But the impact of these films far transcends the awards and money he gives power to an idea that many have not been able to grasp for centuries. And that is to say that to be seen means everything.