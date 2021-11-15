Christmas entertainment to expand in Southampton city center





NOL’s entertainment should be spread throughout the city center this year after a “difficult” festive period last year.

On November 18, Christmas should be in full swing in the city with the Christmas lights coming on and the opening of the German market.

This year, however, events are expected to be spread across central Southampton to mitigate the risks of the spread of Covid-19 and encourage social distancing. Starting at 5 pm, the streets are expected to “come alive” with Christmas carols, courtesy of The Rock Choir, 1940s war-style vocal harmony group Company B, local “The Voice Kids” finalist Isla Croll and more. On top of that, a plethora of magical Christmas characters will roam outside Bargate in Guildhall Square and inside Marlands and Westquay malls, including the Living Snow Globe, Sofa Driving Santa and Corvus Angelicus – two ten feet – large bright angels. Several characters will roam the area, such as Granny Turismo, Cocky Robins and Musical Ruth with live entertainment from Tall Will, the world’s greatest bullionologist. Just before 7 p.m., an audio countdown played through loudspeakers at the upper end of the Above Bar district and in the Marlands will remind visitors that the downtown lights are about to be on, initiating a program of events which will then continue to unfold throughout the Christmas period. Giles Semper, Executive Director of GO! Southampton, which hosts Christmas activities with city council and businesses, said: “It all adds up to a sensational holiday season ahead. “Last year was tough for obvious reasons, but this year Southampton is back bigger and better than ever with a multitude of reasons for people to shop, dine and be entertained in the city center. “Turning on the Christmas lights is always a highlight in the downtown calendar. ”

