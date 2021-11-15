Actor Sonu Sood announces his sister Malvika Sood is joining politics





Actor Sonu Sood announcement Sunday that his sister Malvika will join politics ahead of the Punjab elections. Malvika Sood will run in the Punjab legislative elections next year. However, the political party she will join has not been revealed. Sonu Sood said: “My sister Malvika is going to enter politics. She is ready and I saw her service to people “during a press conference held in Moga. The actor noted that they had not yet decided which political party she will join before the next legislative elections in Punjab, saying their decision will be revealed at the right time. Malvika Sood is most likely to compete in Moga constituency, the actor informed, saying she is linked to their roots in Moga. The actor said he does not join politics, but meets with politicians about his sister’s political adventure. He said he had recently met Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and was willing to meet with other political leaders, including PAA chief Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal chairman Sukhbir Singh Badal. . But it’s a big decision of life when it comes to joining a political party, it’s more about ideologies than informal gatherings. We will reveal the party at the right time, said Sonu Sood. Malvika Sood Sachar is a prominent philanthropist from the town of Moga, known for her social work in education, employment and health. Malvika and Sonu jointly run the Sood Charity Foundation in memory of their late parents Shakti Sagar Sood and Saroj Bala Sood. Malvika Sood is an engineer by training and runs an IELTS coaching center in Moga and offers free English coaching to needy students. Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work during the Covid crisis received widespread praise from the public and the actor was appointed as a brand ambassador of the ‘Desh ka Mentors’ program for school students by Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. Sood also offered his help to dengue and kidney disease patients in his announcement, saying, “I have seen that dengue is spreading in various parts of Punjab. I assure that 5,000 rupees will be donated throughout Punjab to families of dengue patients who cannot afford treatment. Plus, the people of Moga don’t have to worry about their dialysis. Previously they had to go to other districts for their dialysis but we will provide free dialysis to patients ”, Notably, the Central Council of Direct Taxes issued a statement in September where it said Sood had evaded taxes to the tune of over Rs 20 crore. Searches were carried out for three consecutive days against the actor by the IT department. The actor also had issues with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over allegations of illegal construction in a residential building and converting the building into a hotel without permission. The BMC had called him a repeat offender in an affidavit submitted to the Bombay High Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/11/actor-sonu-sood-announces-that-his-sister-malvika-sood-is-joining-politics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos