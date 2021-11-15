Sex, paranoia, murder and Hollywood: everything in The Beta Test somehow makes sense

Jim Cummings stars in The Beta Test, a satire of Hollywood’s power dynamics in a confusing but captivating thriller.

Cummings wrote, directed and starred in the film alongside PJ McCabe. The beta, released on November 5, follows Jordan Hines (Cummings) and his spiral into a period of paranoia after engaging in an anonymous sex six weeks before his wedding to his fiancee Caroline (Virginia Newcomb).

Jordan, alongside his friend PJ (McCabe), works for a Hollywood talent agency that is of sorts shady. Their business practices are questionable, and Jordan knows it, but that doesn’t stop him from acting like he’s all that and a bag of chips.

Behind his facade of success in his job and happiness in his engagement, Jordan struggles with addiction, stress at work and the temptation to receive his invitation to this secret sexual encounter. His paranoia over the mysterious date left him suspicious of all the women he meets and obsessed with questions such as: who arranged the meeting? Who sent the fancy invitations? Who was the woman? How were they paired? Why him? Why now?

Several of these questions that I still don’t know the answer to, given the film’s somewhat wandering flow and seemingly nailed-down ending.

However, don’t let my uncertainty take you away from this movie. The Beta Test put my jaw to the ground from the end of the opening scene to the closing credits, and yours will be too. Cummings and McCabe successfully capture the public’s attention, even in the midst of all the confusion, so you’ll be want to to make sense of the satirical digs of the film industry and the twisted nature of the thriller, much like me.

Asked about the inspiration for this nuanced and admirably complex film and how it all came about, Cumming said this in a maintenance:

[The idea for The Beta Test] became that thing about lying and cheating and then it also became all about big data and how the internet is changing the landscape of [talent agencies] it used to be social media it was about stress and people [like Jordans character] grab the straws for the last bit of power they could get.

For a film that was shot in just eighteen days by two independent filmmakers who became friends over a decade ago at Emerson College, The Beta Test exceeds all expectations of a typical low budget movie. The film weaves themes of stress, paranoia, infidelity and murder throughout the storyline with unprecedented insight into what parts of the entertainment industry really look like. The ruthless punches at Jordan and his work, as well as his ridiculous interactions with his coworkers, will catch you off guard in the best possible way. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Jordan Hines as a candidate for White Man of the Month on Twitter: he’s charismatic (when he’s not losing his mind) and has the brown hair and chiseled features of nearly everyone in the world. ‘Hollywood, not to mention its compulsive nature. liar, a secret vape GOD and a low-key psychotic paranoid narcissist. Essentially he is the total global market. If you’ve already completed Season 3 of You and looking for another character as manic, obsessive, and morally questionable as Joe Goldberg, then beta testing should be next on your watchlist. What’s next for Cummings and McCabe? Could this be another movie as strange as this one? If you think no, of course not, you would be wrong. According to Cummings, a potential future project for Emerson’s two former students is a Victorian horror comedy buddies film set in 1895. Take what you want. However, if you think about how bizarre the concept of beta testing was and how impressive it turned out, keep the work of Jim Cummings and JP McCabe on your radar. These two are not to be overlooked.