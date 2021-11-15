Disasters at concerts, including at SLC over the years, show the danger of mixing large crowds and music

On December 3, 1979, a crowd gathered in front of the Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati for a Who concert. The show was booked without a seat reservation, giving early bird fans the chance to rush to the stage. In the confusion outside the venue, 11 people were crushed to death.

In response, Cincinnati banned this type of general-admission model, sometimes referred to as festival seating, and the incident served as a reminder of the inherent danger when pop music is mixed with large crowds.

The ban on Cincinnatis was lifted in 2004, just as a lucrative new era of music festivals was taking off, led by events like Coachella, inspired by European festivals where fans roamed freely and enjoyed attractions on multiple stages.

But over the years, a series of disasters at concerts, clubs and festivals have reminded people of the dangers of crowds, such as the deaths of nine people at a Danish festival in 2000 or a stampede at a Chicago nightclub. in 2003 which left 21 dead.

Those fears were rekindled with the Travis Scotts Astroworld festival in Houston last Friday, when nine people died and more than 300 were injured in a crowded event that drew 50,000 people to NRG Park.

So far, more questions than answers surround Astroworld, including how well the festival safety plan was followed and why it took almost 40 minutes to shut down the show after Houston officials said a event causing many victims. Houston Police are conducting a criminal investigation and dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Scott and Live Nation, the festival’s promoter, among other accused.

The event and the pointed response sounded all too familiar to Paul Wertheimer, a longtime concert safety expert and industry critic. He began his career investigating the Who disaster and has since documented thousands of security incidents at festivals and concerts; his research included hours of studying the dynamics of mosh pits.

I have been going through this recurring nightmare, which has been happening in Houston, for 40 years, he said in an interview. I have seen it time and time again.

The Astroworld disaster has already sparked a debate about festival safety, just as the industry has finally seen the return of large-scale touring after more than a year of dormancy during the pandemic.

For critics like Wertheimer, Astroworld is another sign that concert promoters prioritize profits over safety. The concert industry sees it differently, arguing that the scarcity of serious issues given the thousands of events that unfold without major incidents each year proves that most shows are perfectly safe and that expertise has been developed for protect the public.

Live Nation, the world’s largest concert company, put on some 40,000 shows of varying sizes in 2019, the most recent year it had a full roster of events. Deaths and serious injuries are rare, and when they do occur, they often involve factors such as drug overdoses.

Yet the impact of the Houston deaths is already being felt in the industry, as executives calculate the increased costs and heightened security measures they believe will be needed in the future to avoid becoming the next Astroworld. .

Randy Phillips, former CEO of AEG Live, a concert giant that counts Coachella among its festival portfolio, said that for shows that he himself plans as a promoter, we overprotect and overinsure all attendees. in a way we probably wouldn’t have before Astromonde.

Until the criminal investigation is completed and the courts settle the liability of the civil lawsuits, it may not be clear what action festival promoters and concert halls should take. to prevent this from happening again. But there is no doubt that there will be repercussions that will affect insurance, security, government regulations, and contractual arrangements between developers, artists, venues, and various third parties like security companies.

In a statement, Live Nation said: We continue to support and assist local authorities with their ongoing investigation so that fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve. The company declined to comment further.

For Live Nation and other promoters, festivals have become a major money generator. The day before the Astroworld disaster, during a conference call with analysts to announce Live Nations’ third quarter financial results, Michael Rapino, its CEO, said that when the company controls all sources of revenue from ‘a festival is our activity at the highest margin.

Crowd control plans are an essential part of these events and have evolved over the past two decades or so, with festivals becoming a key part of the touring industry.

To handle general admission events, long barriers known as “crowd breaks” are typically deployed to divide large spaces into smaller areas that contain as few as 5,000 clients, thereby reducing the risk of overcrowding, a said Phillips. Other practices have emerged, such as the use of counter-programming on multiple stages, with overlapping fixed times, to prevent the full force of a festival audience from crowding into one place at the same time. .

It is not known to what extent these lessons have been implemented at Astroworld.

During an appearance on the NBCs Today show Tuesday, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea said barricades were used to prevent the crowd from advancing, but the movement of the crowd towards the stage essentially caused caused other pinching areas.

As the crowd began to leap, push and compress forward, Pea said, it was the people in the center who started to be crushed and the injuries started.

Astroworld also stood out for the role of Scott, the festival’s creator and featured attraction. A rapper and chart-topping entrepreneur, he has earned a reputation for presenting chaotic and energetic shows, even encouraging fans to sneak in. small costs.

At one point last Friday, Scott interrupted his set to take note of an ambulance in the crowd. But what he knew of the extent of the danger in the crowd will surely be a focal point of the investigation and civil prosecution.

The relative absence of injuries at most major events has led concert directors to defend what they do as safe.

Carl Freed, promoter of Hot 97 Summer Jam, an annual hip-hop festival at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, called Astroworld a horrific tragedy, and added: But there has been a lot of thinking about guest safety. always been, always will be. Summer Jam, who assigned seats, has had a number of incidents over the years involving fans trying to fight their way through security and at times brawls with the police.

The history of overpopulation problems dates back to the very beginnings of rock n roll. In 1952, disc jockey Alan Freeds Moondog Coronation Ball in Cleveland was closed by police after as many as 25,000 fans showed up for an arena that could hold just 10,000.

And a number of events have become fatal. In 1991, three teenagers were trampled to death during an AC / DC concert in Salt Lake City. That same year, nine people died in a stampede outside of a basketball game at New York City College presented by young rap promoter Sean Combs. In one of the most publicized disasters of recent years, 21 people died in 2010 when thousands were forced through a narrow tunnel on the way to the Love Parade, a festival in Duisburg, Germany.

The rise of large open-air festivals in the late 1960s helped rock rock to become a primary cultural force, but the problems of Woodstock (slamming doors; traffic and sanitation failures) and Altamont (death from fans to the hands of a Hells Angels security team) scared local governments across the country, which passed laws on public gatherings that held back the growth of American festivals for decades.

Brian D. Caplan, a lawyer who is not involved in the Astroworld lawsuits, said it may take time for the courts to determine which parties are responsible, but the history of the dangers and the Violence at concerts serves as a fair warning to promoters that action must be taken to protect the public.

These happen sporadically, but all the big promoters would know that an event of this nature could happen, Caplan said. They do their best to make sure these things don’t happen; but when they do, it’s hard to escape some form of responsibility for the consequences.

Looking at the footage from Astroworld, Wertheimer said the deaths could have been avoided simply by reducing crowd density. But with the popularity and profitability of festivals, he doubted that would happen.

After that in Houston, business will be business as usual, he said, unless officials stand up and try to protect their communities.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.