Bollywood wedding season brought Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to revisit theirs





Neha Kakkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nehakakkar) Strong points Neha Kakkar shared a video

“See everyone getting married,” she wrote

“Humein Apni Shaadi ki yaad aa gayi!” she added New Delhi: It’s raining weddings in Bollywood. Even as Rajkummar Rao knelt down to propose his girlfriend Patralekhaa, rumors that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married in December are gathering steam. Alia Bhatt too recently left her followers guessing as she chose not to answer questions from fans about her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, in a Youtube video. All of this talk about Bollywood weddings made a couple nostalgic for their own ceremony and festivities. We are talking about singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married last year. The couple shared a video in which they groove to the song, Nehu Da Vyah, which was sort of their wedding hymn. The video starts off with the two in casual clothes before moving on to ethnic Indian clothes and grooving to the song. Sharing the video the couple wrote, See everyone get married, humein apni shaadi ki yaad aa gayi (we can’t help but remember our own wedding). See the video here: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh do not hesitate to express their love for each other on social networks. On the occasion of Diwali, the couple shared a beloved image of each other and wrote, The happiest Diwali from us to you and yours. Recently, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh made the internet gush about them when they shared photos from their first anniversary celebrations. To mark the occasion on October 24, the couple posted photos from their romantic vacation to Instagram. In the post the couple shared, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are seen celebrating on a large boat decorated with a royal theme. Adding a nice note to the pictures, Neha Kakkar wrote, And this is what our 1st anniversary celebration looked like. Surreal, isn’t it? Thank you to everyone who made sure we felt special. Your blessings, posts, stories, texts, calls and all the love made us truly happy. The post was signed as NehuPreet, which is a nickname given to the couple by their fans. Take a look at the pictures here: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a great wedding last year. The two started dating after meeting on music video sets. Here are some pictures from their wedding. Neha Kakkar is known for her hit songs, including Used Jawaani, Kar Gayi Chull, Dilbar, Kala Chashma and Badri Ki Dulhania.

